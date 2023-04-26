About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Betting April 26, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

2023 NFL Draft: Are Sportsbooks Bracing for a Surprise at No. 1?

The Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY
Get set for the most exciting night of football’s offseason with the latest betting insights from FanDuel Sportsbook — let’s talk NFL Draft odds 2023.

“With the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select… Bryce Young, quarterback, Alabama.”

OR DO THEY?!?

Yes, folks, the rumor mill is spinning with fervor this week as the 2023 NFL Draft approaches with Round 1 on April 27. You already saw that the Carolina Panthers moved up to No. 1 with eyes on a quarterback, and while Alabama Crimson Tide phenom Bryce Young still holds pole position at every sportsbook worth mentioning, this sudden tightening following an utterly anonymous Reddit rumor isn’t exactly meaningless.

Let the games begin, NFL heads.

So, whether you’re a CJ Stroud stan, an Anthony Richardson true believer, a Jalen Carter hipster, or anything and everything in between, there’s all sorts of speculative value to be finagled for those willing to lay some safe, legal wagers on the most exciting night of football’s offseason.

Let’s talk NFL Draft odds 2023 as things stand at FanDuel Sportsbook — starting with a quarterback quartet poised to graduate from NIL checks to big-boy signing bonuses.

NFL Draft Odds 2023

All betting figures via FanDuel Sportsbook as of April 26, 2023.

To be the No. 1 pick

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

To be a top-5 pick

  • Will Levis: -1500
  • CJ Stroud: -470
  • Tyree Wilson: -400
  • Will Anderson: -300
  • Jalen Carter: -175
  • Anthony Richardson: +100
  • Paris Johnson Jr.: +350
  • Devon Witherspoon: +1300
  • Christian Gonzalez: +1600
  • Peter Skoronski: +2500

To be a top-10 pick

  • Christian Gonzalez: -220
  • Peter Skoronski: -185
  • Nolan Smith: +100
  • Bijan Robinson: +100
  • Lukas Van Ness: +260
  • Darnell Wright: +290
  • Broderick Jones: +700
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +1000
  • Myles Murphy: +1000
  • Joey Porter Jr.: +2000
  • Will McDonald IV: +4000

2023 NFL Draft Order: First Round

  1. Carolina Panthers (via Bears)
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos)
  6. Detroit Lions (via Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears (via Panthers)
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via Browns)
  13. Green Bay Packers (via Jets)
  14. New England Patriots
  15. New York Jets (via Packers)
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints (from 49ers via Dolphins and Broncos)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Read More: