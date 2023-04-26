2023 NFL Draft: Are Sportsbooks Bracing for a Surprise at No. 1?

Get set for the most exciting night of football’s offseason with the latest betting insights from FanDuel Sportsbook — let’s talk NFL Draft odds 2023.
“With the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select… Bryce Young, quarterback, Alabama.”
OR DO THEY?!?
Yes, folks, the rumor mill is spinning with fervor this week as the 2023 NFL Draft approaches with Round 1 on April 27. You already saw that the Carolina Panthers moved up to No. 1 with eyes on a quarterback, and while Alabama Crimson Tide phenom Bryce Young still holds pole position at every sportsbook worth mentioning, this sudden tightening following an utterly anonymous Reddit rumor isn’t exactly meaningless.
Let the games begin, NFL heads.
So, whether you’re a CJ Stroud stan, an Anthony Richardson true believer, a Jalen Carter hipster, or anything and everything in between, there’s all sorts of speculative value to be finagled for those willing to lay some safe, legal wagers on the most exciting night of football’s offseason.
Let’s talk NFL Draft odds 2023 as things stand at FanDuel Sportsbook — starting with a quarterback quartet poised to graduate from NIL checks to big-boy signing bonuses.
NFL Draft Odds 2023
All betting figures via FanDuel Sportsbook as of April 26, 2023.
To be the No. 1 pick
- Alabama QB Bryce Young: -2000
- Kentucky QB Will Levis: +1000
- Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud: +2500
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson: +7500
- Alabama LB Will Anderson: +20000
To be a top-5 pick
- Will Levis: -1500
- CJ Stroud: -470
- Tyree Wilson: -400
- Will Anderson: -300
- Jalen Carter: -175
- Anthony Richardson: +100
- Paris Johnson Jr.: +350
- Devon Witherspoon: +1300
- Christian Gonzalez: +1600
- Peter Skoronski: +2500
To be a top-10 pick
- Christian Gonzalez: -220
- Peter Skoronski: -185
- Nolan Smith: +100
- Bijan Robinson: +100
- Lukas Van Ness: +260
- Darnell Wright: +290
- Broderick Jones: +700
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +1000
- Myles Murphy: +1000
- Joey Porter Jr.: +2000
- Will McDonald IV: +4000
2023 NFL Draft Order: First Round
- Carolina Panthers (via Bears)
- Houston Texans
- Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos)
- Detroit Lions (via Rams)
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears (via Panthers)
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)
- Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans (via Browns)
- Green Bay Packers (via Jets)
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets (via Packers)
- Washington Commanders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Detroit Lions
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Minnesota Vikings
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New Orleans Saints (from 49ers via Dolphins and Broncos)
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Kansas City Chiefs
The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
