2023 NFL Draft: Are Sportsbooks Bracing for a Surprise at No. 1?

Get set for the most exciting night of football’s offseason with the latest betting insights from FanDuel Sportsbook — let’s talk NFL Draft odds 2023.

“With the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select… Bryce Young, quarterback, Alabama.”

OR DO THEY?!?

A thread on r/sportsbook claiming Will Levis is telling friends and family the Panthers are taking him #1 overall has moved his odds to be the top pick from +4500 to +400 https://t.co/y412BXfhSA — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 25, 2023

Yes, folks, the rumor mill is spinning with fervor this week as the 2023 NFL Draft approaches with Round 1 on April 27. You already saw that the Carolina Panthers moved up to No. 1 with eyes on a quarterback, and while Alabama Crimson Tide phenom Bryce Young still holds pole position at every sportsbook worth mentioning, this sudden tightening following an utterly anonymous Reddit rumor isn’t exactly meaningless.

Let the games begin, NFL heads.

So, whether you’re a CJ Stroud stan, an Anthony Richardson true believer, a Jalen Carter hipster, or anything and everything in between, there’s all sorts of speculative value to be finagled for those willing to lay some safe, legal wagers on the most exciting night of football’s offseason.

Let’s talk NFL Draft odds 2023 as things stand at FanDuel Sportsbook — starting with a quarterback quartet poised to graduate from NIL checks to big-boy signing bonuses.

NFL Draft Odds 2023

All betting figures via FanDuel Sportsbook as of April 26, 2023.

To be the No. 1 pick

Alabama QB Bryce Young : -2000

: -2000 Kentucky QB Will Levis : +1000

: +1000 Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud : +2500

: +2500 Florida QB Anthony Richardson : +7500

: +7500 Alabama LB Will Anderson: +20000

To be a top-5 pick

Will Levis : -1500

: -1500 CJ Stroud : -470

: -470 Tyree Wilson : -400

: -400 Will Anderson : -300

: -300 Jalen Carter : -175

: -175 Anthony Richardson : +100

: +100 Paris Johnson Jr. : +350

: +350 Devon Witherspoon : +1300

: +1300 Christian Gonzalez : +1600

: +1600 Peter Skoronski: +2500

To be a top-10 pick

Christian Gonzalez : -220

: -220 Peter Skoronski : -185

: -185 Nolan Smith : +100

: +100 Bijan Robinson : +100

: +100 Lukas Van Ness : +260

: +260 Darnell Wright : +290

: +290 Broderick Jones : +700

: +700 Jaxon Smith-Njigba : +1000

: +1000 Myles Murphy : +1000

: +1000 Joey Porter Jr .: +2000

.: +2000 Will McDonald IV: +4000

2023 NFL Draft Order: First Round

Carolina Panthers (via Bears) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos) Detroit Lions (via Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears (via Panthers) Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (via Browns) Green Bay Packers (via Jets) New England Patriots New York Jets (via Packers) Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (from 49ers via Dolphins and Broncos) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.