About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Metaverse & Web3 April 24, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

CJ Stroud Unveils CJ7 Collectible on Lockerverse

CJ Stroud of Ohio State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud debuted his CJ7 Collectible on Lockerverse ahead of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Quarterback CJ Stroud has released a digital collectible, dubbed CJ7 Collectible, on community-based digital platform Lockerverse, ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The CJ7 Collectible features the Ohio State legend in some of his most memorable college moments as he prepares for the biggest night of his young life. Lockerverse tapped Modern Mirror, a brand specializing in pixel perfect 3D body visualization, motion capture, and intelligent virtual fit technologies for the project.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

“We have been fortunate that as CJ Stroud is about to step onto the biggest stage of his athletic career, he is also leading the way for others in his profession and entertainment industries on maximizing careers and proving that your digital self is boundless,” Modern Mirror CEO Nicole Reader said. “It was inspiring for us to work with Lockerverse on the CJ7 Collectible, showing us what it means to unlock the next level of personalization in the digital realm.”

Stroud, along with Bronny and Bryce James, was an original Lockerverse collaborator when the platform, co-founded by Savannah James, debuted in November. Stroud’s collectible will be available for purchase the week of May 27, but until then, fans can join the 21-year-old’s digital community and vote on what team they think will draft him up until 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Select community members will get the chance to meet and throw with Stroud, receive autographed jerseys, and win a free digital collectible. Now, fans are on the clock to join Stroud’s new digital world as part of the Lockerverse community.

Read More:

Ohio State BuckeyesCJ StroudLockerverseBryce JamesNFLNFL DraftBronny James
About The Author
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.