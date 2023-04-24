CJ Stroud Unveils CJ7 Collectible on Lockerverse

CJ Stroud of Ohio State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud debuted his CJ7 Collectible on Lockerverse ahead of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Quarterback CJ Stroud has released a digital collectible, dubbed CJ7 Collectible, on community-based digital platform Lockerverse, ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The CJ7 Collectible features the Ohio State legend in some of his most memorable college moments as he prepares for the biggest night of his young life. Lockerverse tapped Modern Mirror, a brand specializing in pixel perfect 3D body visualization, motion capture, and intelligent virtual fit technologies for the project.

“We have been fortunate that as CJ Stroud is about to step onto the biggest stage of his athletic career, he is also leading the way for others in his profession and entertainment industries on maximizing careers and proving that your digital self is boundless,” Modern Mirror CEO Nicole Reader said. “It was inspiring for us to work with Lockerverse on the CJ7 Collectible, showing us what it means to unlock the next level of personalization in the digital realm.”

Stroud, along with Bronny and Bryce James, was an original Lockerverse collaborator when the platform, co-founded by Savannah James, debuted in November. Stroud’s collectible will be available for purchase the week of May 27, but until then, fans can join the 21-year-old’s digital community and vote on what team they think will draft him up until 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Select community members will get the chance to meet and throw with Stroud, receive autographed jerseys, and win a free digital collectible. Now, fans are on the clock to join Stroud’s new digital world as part of the Lockerverse community.