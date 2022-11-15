Bronny & Bryce James Enter the Lockerverse

Bronny James and his brother, Bryce, have joined forces with Lockerverse. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The sons of LeBron James are leveling up as content creators and embracing new ways of reaching fans both digitally and IRL thanks to their new partnership.

Lockerverse, a community-based digital platform empowering iconic and emerging athletes, artists, designers, and brands to tell culturally resonant stories while providing exclusive access to fans, announced its official launch Tuesday, and additionally added Bronny and Bryce James as collaborators.

That access will include merchandise, digital and IRL experiences, content, gaming, and community initiatives, including unreleased tracks and albums from Nipsey Hussle, Pimp C, and DJ Screw.

Others joining Bryce and Bronny in exclusive Lockerverse partnerships and initiatives include:

Morehouse College

Ohio State QB and Heisman Trophy candidate CJ Stroud and his Buckeyes teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba

University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway

Graphic designers and artists Blue The Great, Bianca Pastel, and Chaka

Grammy Award-winning artist Chris Perez

Producers Mr. Lee and Chase B

Singer-songwriter Luis R. Conriquez

McDonald’s All-American basketball players enrolled at Duke, UCLA, Baylor, Arkansas, and Texas

Lockerverse’s founding team includes William A.I. “Trey” McDonald, James Carlos McFall, and Marcus Rance, who met as undergrads at Stanford, and Savannah James, an entrepreneur and art enthusiast who also happens to be Bronny and Bryce’s mom (and LeBron‘s wife besides).

“I’m excited to collaborate with Trey, James, Marcus, and my sons Bronny and Bryce to create a platform that links various communities to new technologies,” Savannah James said on the occasion. “Lockerverse aligns with my love of culture, sportsmanship, and community. This network will help up-and-coming cultural icons grow and build wealth on their terms.”

Among Lockerverse’s investors are top NFL agent David Mulugheta, New York Giants Associate General Manager Brandon Brown, CAA business development leader Dan Fiore, and Street Execs founding partner David Leeks.

Lockerverse is additionally one of six companies selected to participate in the 2022 Disney Accelerator program. On Thursday, Disney-owned ESPN announced it is working with Lockerverse to launch a free digital collectible of the Celebration Bowl Trophy, which will be exclusively first offered at the namesake college football event on Dec. 17.

Read More: