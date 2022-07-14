Disney Goes Big on Web3 With Latest Accelerator Class

The 2022 Disney Accelerator program kicked off this week with six Web3-focused companies building immersive and technologically advanced experiences.

The Walt Disney Company is setting its sites on Web3 with the new class of companies joining its 2022 Disney Accelerator.

The 2022 class is focused on building the next iteration of immersive experiences across emerging tech, pulling from top sectors such as augmented reality, NFTs, and artificial intelligence. Over the duration of the program, each company will get an executive mentor and receive advice from Disney’s senior leadership team as they work to scale their flagship products and services. Participating companies will additionally gain access to coworking spaces and receive venture capital.

Here are the six companies that will be participating in the 2022 Disney Accelerator program, with descriptions verbatim from Disney’s official news release.

Flickplay: a Web3 social app that lets users discover NFTs tied to real-world locations that they can experience and share via AR.

Inworld: a platform that allows users to create interactive, AI-driven characters for immersive experiences.

Lockerverse: a Web3 platform that empowers creators and brands to tell culture-defining stories and deliver unique access and experiences.

Obsess: an experiential e-commerce platform that enables brands to create immersive 3D virtual stores on their websites and on metaverse platforms.

Polygon: a scalable blockchain network that allows developers and enterprises to build Web3 experiences.

Red 6: an AR company that created a patented headset and interface that works outdoors in dynamic, high-performance environments.

“For nearly a century, Disney has been at the forefront of leveraging technology to build the entertainment experiences of the future,” said Bonnie Rosen, General Manager of the Disney Accelerator program, in a statement. “The Disney Accelerator is thrilled to be part of that legacy, and with our newest class of companies, we look forward to furthering our commitment to innovation and continuing to bring magical experiences to Disney audiences and guests for the next 100 years.”

A huge shoutout goes to Polygon, as it was the only blockchain company selected to participate in the program.

🚨Interrupting the #GreenBlockchainSummit for some breaking news!



We're excited to be the only blockchain chosen to be a part of the Disney Accelerator program. 🎉👇 https://t.co/LaGU4bhidi — Polygon – MATIC 💚 (@0xPolygon) July 13, 2022

The 2022 Disney Accelerator program kicked off this week and will conclude in the fall with a demo day at the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California. It’s important to note that intellectual property developed by companies will not be retained by Disney — rather, the mass media and entertainment conglomerate will work solely to guide these companies on their journeys and take a few notes for their own storytelling purposes.