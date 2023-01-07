Through an inconsistent season, they still managed to hang tough and stay in the picture — Boardroom looks at the upcoming Steelers free agents for the 2023 offseason.
By any measure, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one sports’ truly historic franchises. They have only needed three head coaches over the past 54 years, and their five Super Bowl victories are second-most in NFL history. Incumbent head coach Mike Tomlin, currently in his 16th season, has gone to lengths to maintain that enduring standard of excellence in all its tough, persistent, gritty glory, and has seven AFC North titles and a Super Bowl ring to show for it.
This 2022 season, however, has likely been the toughest for the Steelers under Tomlin. After longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired at the end of last year, transitioning to the next signal-caller was a must. The team selected Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh, but also signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky so Pickett could ease into the starting role. However, inconsistency from Trubisky led Tomlin to make the move to the rookie early.
And while the inconsistency was frequently the name of the game throughout the campaign, the Steelers never nosedived.
As to whether you consider 2022 a success for the Black and Gold, your mileage may vary — but it’s more than clear that the approaching offseason presents a serious opportunity to gain more ground in the unforgiving AFC North. With that in mind, Boardroom takes a look at the full slate of Pittsburgh Steelers free agents hitting the open market in 2023.
2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Free Agents
NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.
Unrestricted free agents
1. S Marcus Allen
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,540,000
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
2. DE Tyson Alualu
- Age: 35
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $5,500,000
- 2022 salary: $5,500,000
3. WR Miles Boykin
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,574,928
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
4. LB Devin Bush
- Age: 24
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $18,871,765
- 2022 salary: $6,004,653
5. G Jesse Davis
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,000,000
- 2022 salary: $3,000,000
6. S Terrell Edmunds
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,537,500
- 2022 salary: $2,537,500
7. TE Zach Gentry
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,864,460
- 2022 salary: $965,000
8. S Karl Joseph
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
- 2022 salary: $1,035,000
9. S Damontae Kazee
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $870,000
10. DE Larry Ogunjobi
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $8,000,000
- 2022 salary: $8,000,000
11. OLB Malik Reed
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,433,000
- 2022 salary: $2,433,000
12. QB Mason Rudolph
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $5,080,000
- 2022 salary: $5,080,000
13. G Trenton Scott
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
- 2022 salary: $1,035,000
14. RB Benny Snell Jr.
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,222,068
- 2022 salary: $965,000
15. LB Robert Spillane
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,433,000
- 2022 salary: $2,433,000
16. CB Cameron Sutton
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $9,000,000
- 2022 salary: $4,500,000
17. FB Derek Watt
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $9,750,000
- 2022 salary: $2,750,000
18. DT Chris Wormley
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $4,500,000
- 2022 salary: $2,300,000
Restricted free agents
1. C J.C. Hassenauer
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $780,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
2. CB James Pierre
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $2,294,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
Steelers 2022 Salary Cap Details
Active contracts: $158,603,136
Dead cap money: $36,474,560
Total salary cap usage: $210,612,759
Salary cap space: $4,587,241
