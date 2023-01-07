Through an inconsistent season, they still managed to hang tough and stay in the picture — Boardroom looks at the upcoming Steelers free agents for the 2023 offseason.

By any measure, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one sports’ truly historic franchises. They have only needed three head coaches over the past 54 years, and their five Super Bowl victories are second-most in NFL history. Incumbent head coach Mike Tomlin, currently in his 16th season, has gone to lengths to maintain that enduring standard of excellence in all its tough, persistent, gritty glory, and has seven AFC North titles and a Super Bowl ring to show for it.

This 2022 season, however, has likely been the toughest for the Steelers under Tomlin. After longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired at the end of last year, transitioning to the next signal-caller was a must. The team selected Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh, but also signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky so Pickett could ease into the starting role. However, inconsistency from Trubisky led Tomlin to make the move to the rookie early.

And while the inconsistency was frequently the name of the game throughout the campaign, the Steelers never nosedived.

As to whether you consider 2022 a success for the Black and Gold, your mileage may vary — but it’s more than clear that the approaching offseason presents a serious opportunity to gain more ground in the unforgiving AFC North. With that in mind, Boardroom takes a look at the full slate of Pittsburgh Steelers free agents hitting the open market in 2023.

2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Free Agents

NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.

Unrestricted free agents

1. S Marcus Allen

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,540,000

: 1 year, $2,540,000 2022 salary: $2,540,000

2. DE Tyson Alualu

Age : 35

: 35 Expiring contract : 2 years, $5,500,000

: 2 years, $5,500,000 2022 salary: $5,500,000

3. WR Miles Boykin

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,574,928

: 4 years, $3,574,928 2022 salary: $2,540,000

4. LB Devin Bush

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 4 years, $18,871,765

: 4 years, $18,871,765 2022 salary: $6,004,653

Feels like we've seen Devin Bush make some big strides this year. Probably playing the best football since his injury and looking a lot more aggressive.



Watch here as he carries Davante Adams up the seam really well. pic.twitter.com/3Lks5dD7vF — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) December 27, 2022

5. G Jesse Davis

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,000,000

: 1 year, $3,000,000 2022 salary: $3,000,000

6. S Terrell Edmunds

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,537,500

: 1 year, $2,537,500 2022 salary: $2,537,500

7. TE Zach Gentry

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $2,864,460

: 4 years, $2,864,460 2022 salary: $965,000

8. S Karl Joseph

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

9. S Damontae Kazee

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $870,000

10. DE Larry Ogunjobi

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $8,000,000

: 1 year, $8,000,000 2022 salary: $8,000,000

11. OLB Malik Reed

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,433,000

: 1 year, $2,433,000 2022 salary: $2,433,000

12. QB Mason Rudolph

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $5,080,000

: 1 year, $5,080,000 2022 salary: $5,080,000

13. G Trenton Scott

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

14. RB Benny Snell Jr.

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,222,068

: 4 years, $3,222,068 2022 salary: $965,000

15. LB Robert Spillane

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,433,000

: 1 year, $2,433,000 2022 salary: $2,433,000

16. CB Cameron Sutton

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 2 years, $9,000,000

: 2 years, $9,000,000 2022 salary: $4,500,000

17. FB Derek Watt

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 3 years, $9,750,000

: 3 years, $9,750,000 2022 salary: $2,750,000

18. DT Chris Wormley

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 2 years, $4,500,000

: 2 years, $4,500,000 2022 salary: $2,300,000

Restricted free agents

1. C J.C. Hassenauer

Age: 28

Expiring contract: 1 year, $780,000

2022 salary: $895,000

2. CB James Pierre

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 3 years, $2,294,000

: 3 years, $2,294,000 2022 salary: $895,000

Steelers 2022 Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $158,603,136

Dead cap money: $36,474,560

Total salary cap usage: $210,612,759

Salary cap space: $4,587,241

