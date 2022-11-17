Boardroom takes a look at the key Packers free agents this offseason and the contracts coming off the books in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers were supposed to be NFC contenders this year. Coming off consecutive 13-win seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur and with the two-time reigning MVP returning to the team, the Pack should have been among the contenders to make a Super Bowl run, even despite losing All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and employing an inexperienced crop of pass catchers.
But that has not been the case. After starting the season winning three of their first four games, the Packers lost five straight. This includes a loss to the rebuilding Detroit Lions in a game where four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions. Rodgers has gone from imploring everyone to remain calm to now being more candid with the media about players who need to step up to turn things around.
However the rest of the season goes, the Packers will have decisions to make when free agency starts. This includes some long-time members of the franchise, as well as key contributors over the past few years. Boardroom looks at the restricted and unrestricted Packers free agents for the 2023 NFL offseason.
2022 Green Bay Packers Free Agents
All contract and salary info via Spotrac.
Packers Restricted Free agents
1. TE Tyler Davis
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $780,000
- 2022 salary: $780,000
2. LB Krys Barnes
- Age: 24
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $1,390,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
Packers Unrestricted Free Agents
1. WR Randall Cobb
- Age: 32
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $27,000,000
- 2022 salary: $4,149,018
2. DE Dean Lowry
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $20,325,000
- 2022 salary: $8,072,000
3. K Mason Crosby
- Age: 38
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $12,900,000
- 2022 salary: $4,735,000
4. WR Allen Lazard
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,986,000
- 2022 salary: $3,986,000
5. TE Robert Tonyan Jr.
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,750,000
- 2022 salary: $3,750,000
6. DE Jarran Reed
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,250,000
- 2022 salary: $3,250,000
7. TE Marcedes Lewis
- Age: 38
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $5,920,000
- 2022 salary: $3,705,000
8. S Jonathan Abram
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $11,495,194
- 2022 salary: $1,031,262
9. WR Sammy Watkins
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,850,000
- 2022 salary: $1,850,000
10. RT Elgton Jenkins
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $6,767,140
- 2022 salary: $4,724,203
11. S Dallin Leavitt
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,200,000
- 2022 salary: $1,200,000
12. S Johnathan Ford
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,137,500
- 2022 salary: $1,137,000
13. OLB Eric Wilson
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
- 2022 salary: $1,035,000
14. CB Keisean Nixon
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
- 2022 salary: $965,000
15. T Yosh Nijman
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $1,080,000
- 2022 salary: $965,000
16. FS Adrian Amos
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $36,000,000
- 2022 salary: $7,900,000
2022 Packers Salary Cap Details
Active contracts: $164,105,725
Dead cap money: $27,192,923
Total salary cap usage: $208,988,615
Salary cap space: $6,411,385
