Boardroom takes a look at the key Packers free agents this offseason and the contracts coming off the books in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Packers were supposed to be NFC contenders this year. Coming off consecutive 13-win seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur and with the two-time reigning MVP returning to the team, the Pack should have been among the contenders to make a Super Bowl run, even despite losing All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and employing an inexperienced crop of pass catchers.

But that has not been the case. After starting the season winning three of their first four games, the Packers lost five straight. This includes a loss to the rebuilding Detroit Lions in a game where four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions. Rodgers has gone from imploring everyone to remain calm to now being more candid with the media about players who need to step up to turn things around.

However the rest of the season goes, the Packers will have decisions to make when free agency starts. This includes some long-time members of the franchise, as well as key contributors over the past few years. Boardroom looks at the restricted and unrestricted Packers free agents for the 2023 NFL offseason.

2022 Green Bay Packers Free Agents

All contract and salary info via Spotrac.

Packers Restricted Free agents

1. TE Tyler Davis

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 1 year, $780,000

: 1 year, $780,000 2022 salary: $780,000

2. LB Krys Barnes

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 2 years, $1,390,000

: 2 years, $1,390,000 2022 salary: $895,000

Packers Unrestricted Free Agents

1. WR Randall Cobb

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 3 years, $27,000,000

: 3 years, $27,000,000 2022 salary: $4,149,018

2. DE Dean Lowry

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 3 years, $20,325,000

: 3 years, $20,325,000 2022 salary: $8,072,000

3. K Mason Crosby

Age : 38

: 38 Expiring contract : 3 years, $12,900,000

: 3 years, $12,900,000 2022 salary: $4,735,000

4. WR Allen Lazard

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,986,000

: 1 year, $3,986,000 2022 salary: $3,986,000

5. TE Robert Tonyan Jr.

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,750,000

: 1 year, $3,750,000 2022 salary: $3,750,000

6. DE Jarran Reed

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,250,000

: 1 year, $3,250,000 2022 salary: $3,250,000

7. TE Marcedes Lewis

Age : 38

: 38 Expiring contract : 2 years, $5,920,000

: 2 years, $5,920,000 2022 salary: $3,705,000

8. S Jonathan Abram

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $11,495,194

: 4 years, $11,495,194 2022 salary: $1,031,262

9. WR Sammy Watkins

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,850,000

: 1 year, $1,850,000 2022 salary: $1,850,000

10. RT Elgton Jenkins

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $6,767,140

: 4 years, $6,767,140 2022 salary: $4,724,203

11. S Dallin Leavitt

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,200,000

: 1 year, $1,200,000 2022 salary: $1,200,000

12. S Johnathan Ford

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,137,500

: 1 year, $1,137,500 2022 salary: $1,137,000

13. OLB Eric Wilson

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

14. CB Keisean Nixon

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 1 year, $965,000

: 1 year, $965,000 2022 salary: $965,000

15. T Yosh Nijman

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 2 years, $1,080,000

: 2 years, $1,080,000 2022 salary: $965,000

16. FS Adrian Amos

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 4 years, $36,000,000

: 4 years, $36,000,000 2022 salary: $7,900,000

2022 Packers Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $164,105,725

Dead cap money: $27,192,923

Total salary cap usage: $208,988,615

Salary cap space: $6,411,385

Read More: