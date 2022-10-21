Christian McCaffrey Contract & Salary Breakdown

Christian McCaffrey spent the first five and a half seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. (Harry How/Getty Images)

McCaffrey is the top-paid running back in the NFL in terms of average annual value, while the total value of his contract sits third. Boardroom breaks down the details of his deal.

Christian McCaffrey is one of the most dangerous hybrid backs in the NFL, and now he’ll take his talents to the Bay Area.

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers traded the All-Pro RB to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for second, third, and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024. For the Panthers, it’s just another move to rebuild. For the 49ers, they finally get a dominant back they’ve sought since Frank Gore (2005-14).

McCaffrey has made the postseason only once in his six-year career (2017), and now he’ll have a chance to be an integral part of a serious contender. One catch for a San Fran team shuffling through injured backs: McCaffrey hasn’t played more than seven games in a season since 2019.

Boardroom takes a look at the details of his contract.

Christian McCaffrey Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $64,063,500

Average annual value: $16,015,875 (first among RBs; 95th in the NFL overall)

Guaranteed at signing: $30,062,500

Total guaranteed money: $38,162,500

2022 cash salary: $690,000

Free agency: 2026 (potential out in 2023)

Christian McCaffrey Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY: $6,596,085

CAREER SIGNING BONUS: $32,179,128

WORKOUT BONUS: $400,000

RESTRUCTURE BONUS: $14,412,500

CAREER INCENTIVES: $61,550

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $53,649,263

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025 SEASON: $42,196,085

ESTIMATED TOTAL EARNINGS THRU 2025 SEASON: $89,849,263

