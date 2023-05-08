About Boardroom

Sports May 8, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Battle of the Billions

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Another UEFA Champions League clash means another chance to reckon with the on-field excellence and financial firepower of two of Europe’s most-feared clubs.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid have met in the UEFA Champions League — the richest, most prestigious competition in global club sports — eight times. Their records? Three wins each, plus two draws.

No, unless they tied literally every time, it quite literally doesn’t get closer than that. So, with both juggernaut soccer clubs running it back once again in the 2022-23 Champions League semifinals starting May 8, it’s only fair that we take a closer look at what actually sets them apart as it relates to key areas like club structure, global business impact, transfer spending, player salary spending, and the all-important trophy case.

Let’s talk Real Madrid vs. Man City before these two heavyweights start throwing proverbial haymakers on the pitch once again.

Man City vs. Real Madrid at a Glance

Real Madrid CFCLUBManchester City FC
1902FOUNDED1880
Santiago Bernabéu (81,044)STADIUMEtihad Stadium
Supporters associationOWNERAbu Dhabi United Group
Carlo AncelottiMANAGERPep Guardiola
Karim BenzemaCAPTAINİlkay Gündoğan
Financial Footprint

Transfer figures and estimated market values are via Transermarkt unless otherwise noted.

Real MadridCLUBMan City
$5.1 billion
(No. 1)		FORBES VALUATION
(Global rank)		$4.25 billion
(No. 6)
$5.23 billion
(No. 2)		SPORTICO VALUATION
(Global rank)
$4.43 billion
(No. 6)
Eden Hazard
($126.8 million)		RECORD TRANSFER BUYJack Grealish
($129.5 million)
Cristiano Ronaldo
($129 million)		RECORD TRANSFER SALERaheem Sterling
($61.9 million)
$949.14 millionEST. ROSTER
MARKET VALUE		$1.16 billion
Vinicius Junior
($132.31 million)		EST. NO. 1 PLAYER
MARKET VALUE		Erling Haaland
($187.45 million)

Go Deeper:

Man City vs. Real Madrid: Salaries, Contracts & Wage Spending

All financial figures via Capology.

Manchester CityCLUBReal Madrid
$224.5 millionANNUAL TEAM WAGES$310.37 million
$4.32 millionWEEKLY TEAM WAGES$5.97 million
Kevin De Bruyne
($25.08 million)		HIGHEST 2022-23 SALARYEden Hazard
($33.74 million)
Erling Haaland
($23.5 million)		NO. 1 FORWARD SALARYHazard
De BruyneNO. 1 MIDFIELDER SALARYToni Kroos
($26.35 million)
John Stones
($15.68 million)		NO. 1 DEFENDER SALARYDavid Alaba
($24.29 million)
$179,881AVG. WEEKLY PLAYER SALARY$259,511

Go Deeper:

  1. The Highest-paid La Liga Players of 2022-23
  2. The Highest-paid Premier League Players of 2022-23
  3. Manchester City Salaries & Contracts Overview
  4. Real Madrid Salaries & Contracts Overview

Club Trophies & Milestones

Man CityCLUBReal Madrid
8DOMESTIC LEAGUE35
6DOMESTIC CUP20
0UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE14
0UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2
0FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP5
Alan Oakes (676)MOST APPEARANCESRaúl (741)
Sergio Agüero (260)MOST GOALSCristiano Ronaldo (450)
Pep Guardiola (195*)WINNINGEST MANAGERMiguel Muñoz (357)

*Guardiola is Manchester City’s current manager as of this writing; win total is current through May 8, 2023.

Read More:

