Another UEFA Champions League clash means another chance to reckon with the on-field excellence and financial firepower of two of Europe’s most-feared clubs.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid have met in the UEFA Champions League — the richest, most prestigious competition in global club sports — eight times. Their records? Three wins each, plus two draws.

No, unless they tied literally every time, it quite literally doesn’t get closer than that. So, with both juggernaut soccer clubs running it back once again in the 2022-23 Champions League semifinals starting May 8, it’s only fair that we take a closer look at what actually sets them apart as it relates to key areas like club structure, global business impact, transfer spending, player salary spending, and the all-important trophy case.

Let’s talk Real Madrid vs. Man City before these two heavyweights start throwing proverbial haymakers on the pitch once again.

Man City vs. Real Madrid at a Glance

Real Madrid CF CLUB Manchester City FC 1902 FOUNDED 1880 Santiago Bernabéu (81,044) STADIUM Etihad Stadium Supporters association OWNER Abu Dhabi United Group Carlo Ancelotti MANAGER Pep Guardiola Karim Benzema CAPTAIN İlkay Gündoğan

Financial Footprint

Transfer figures and estimated market values are via Transermarkt unless otherwise noted.

Real Madrid CLUB Man City $5.1 billion

(No. 1) FORBES VALUATION

(Global rank) $4.25 billion

(No. 6) $5.23 billion

(No. 2) SPORTICO VALUATION

(Global rank)

$4.43 billion

(No. 6) Eden Hazard

($126.8 million) RECORD TRANSFER BUY Jack Grealish

($129.5 million) Cristiano Ronaldo

($129 million) RECORD TRANSFER SALE Raheem Sterling

($61.9 million) $949.14 million EST. ROSTER

MARKET VALUE $1.16 billion Vinicius Junior

($132.31 million) EST. NO. 1 PLAYER

MARKET VALUE Erling Haaland

($187.45 million)

Man City vs. Real Madrid: Salaries, Contracts & Wage Spending

All financial figures via Capology.

Manchester City CLUB Real Madrid $224.5 million ANNUAL TEAM WAGES $310.37 million $4.32 million WEEKLY TEAM WAGES $5.97 million Kevin De Bruyne

($25.08 million) HIGHEST 2022-23 SALARY Eden Hazard

($33.74 million) Erling Haaland

($23.5 million) NO. 1 FORWARD SALARY Hazard De Bruyne NO. 1 MIDFIELDER SALARY Toni Kroos

($26.35 million) John Stones

($15.68 million) NO. 1 DEFENDER SALARY David Alaba

($24.29 million) $179,881 AVG. WEEKLY PLAYER SALARY $259,511

Club Trophies & Milestones

Man City CLUB Real Madrid 8 DOMESTIC LEAGUE 35 6 DOMESTIC CUP 20 0 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 14 0 UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2 0 FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 5 Alan Oakes (676) MOST APPEARANCES Raúl (741) Sergio Agüero (260) MOST GOALS Cristiano Ronaldo (450) Pep Guardiola (195*) WINNINGEST MANAGER Miguel Muñoz (357)

*Guardiola is Manchester City’s current manager as of this writing; win total is current through May 8, 2023.