Biggest NBA Trades of the 2022 Offseason

From Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves, Dejounte Murray to the Hawks, and everything in between, Boardroom has your curated breakdown of the most important NBA trades of the summer.
On June 30, free agency and the NBA offseason period began with a thunderclap, as supermax bags and rookie max contract extensions flew around like some kind of luxury tax tornado. And while Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker got their Designated Veteran Player Extensions a bit before Karl-Anthony Towns did, only the latter can say (as of this writing) something extra-special for himself:
His team traded for an All-NBA player currently in his prime who is likely to make the Hall of Fame one day.
In trading for Jazz center Rudy Gobert with a package that includes four first-round draft picks, KAT’s Minnesota Timberwolves set a high bar for the Association’s “single boldest transaction of the summer” championship belt — but that’s not the only trade highlight that promises to shape the course of the next year of basketball and beyond.
Check out Boardroom’s running count of the most important, impactful NBA trades of the summer.
The Biggest NBA Trades of Summer 2022
Timberwolves-Jazz Rudy Gobert trade (July 1)
TIMBERWOLVES GET:
- C Rudy Gobert
JAZZ GET:
- SG Malik Beasley
- PG Patrick Beverley
- PF Jared Vanderbilt
- SG Leandro Bolmaro
- C Walker Kessler
- 2023 1st round pick (protected)
- 2025 1st round pick (unprotected)
- 2026 1st-round pick swap rights
- 2027 1st-round pick (unprotected)
- 2029 1st-round pick (protected)
Celtics-Pacers Malcolm Brogdon trade (July 1)
CELTICS GET:
- PG/SG Malcolm Brogdon
PACERS GET:
- PF/C Daniel Theis
- SF Aaron Nesmith
- PF Malik Fitts
- SG Nik Stauskas
- SF Juwan Morgan
- 2023 1st-round pick
Kings-Hawks Kevin Huerter trade (July 1)
KINGS GET:
- SG Kevin Huerter
HAWKS GET:
- SF Justin Holiday
- SF Mo Harkless
Nets-Jazz Royce O’Neale trade (June 30)
NETS GET:
- SF Royce O’Neale
JAZZ GET:
- 2023 1st-round pick
Hawks-Spurs Dejounte Murray trade (June 30)
HAWKS GET:
- PG/SG Dejounte Murray
- C Jock Landale
SPURS GET:
- PF Danilo Gallinari
- 2023 1st-round pick (protected)
- 2025 1st-round pick (unprotected)
- 2026 1st-round pick swap rights
- 2027 1st-round pick (unprotected)
Nuggets-Wizards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope trade (June 29)
NUGGETS GET:
- SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- PG Ish Smith
WIZARDS GET:
- PG Monte Morris
- SG/SF Will Barton
Mavericks-Rockets Christian Wood trade
MAVERICKS GET:
- PF Christian Wood
ROCKETS GET:
- C Boban Marjanovic
- PG Trey Burke
- PF Marquese Chriss
- SG Sterling Brown
- SG Wendell Moore
Grizzlies-76ers Danny Green trade
GRIZZLIES GET:
- SG Danny Green
- PF David Roddy
SIXERS GET:
- SG De’Anthony Melton