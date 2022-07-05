Biggest NBA Trades of the 2022 Offseason

From Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves, Dejounte Murray to the Hawks, and everything in between, Boardroom has your curated breakdown of the most important NBA trades of the summer.

On June 30, free agency and the NBA offseason period began with a thunderclap, as supermax bags and rookie max contract extensions flew around like some kind of luxury tax tornado. And while Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker got their Designated Veteran Player Extensions a bit before Karl-Anthony Towns did, only the latter can say (as of this writing) something extra-special for himself:

His team traded for an All-NBA player currently in his prime who is likely to make the Hall of Fame one day.

In trading for Jazz center Rudy Gobert with a package that includes four first-round draft picks, KAT’s Minnesota Timberwolves set a high bar for the Association’s “single boldest transaction of the summer” championship belt — but that’s not the only trade highlight that promises to shape the course of the next year of basketball and beyond.

Check out Boardroom’s running count of the most important, impactful NBA trades of the summer.

The Biggest NBA Trades of Summer 2022

Timberwolves-Jazz Rudy Gobert trade (July 1)

TIMBERWOLVES GET:

C Rudy Gobert

JAZZ GET:

SG Malik Beasley

PG Patrick Beverley

PF Jared Vanderbilt

SG Leandro Bolmaro

C Walker Kessler

2023 1st round pick (protected)

2025 1st round pick (unprotected)

2026 1st-round pick swap rights

2027 1st-round pick (unprotected)

2029 1st-round pick (protected)

The Timberwolves will be paying Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns $99.5 million combined during the 2025-26 season. — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 1, 2022

Celtics-Pacers Malcolm Brogdon trade (July 1)

CELTICS GET:

PACERS GET:

PF/C Daniel Theis

SF Aaron Nesmith

PF Malik Fitts

SG Nik Stauskas

SF Juwan Morgan

2023 1st-round pick

Last three players to record a 50/40/90% season (min. 25 MPG):



— Kyrie Irving

— Malcolm Brogdon

— Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/fcK6xIGMlV — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 1, 2022

Kings-Hawks Kevin Huerter trade (July 1)

KINGS GET:

SG Kevin Huerter

HAWKS GET:

SF Justin Holiday

SF Mo Harkless

Nets-Jazz Royce O’Neale trade (June 30)

NETS GET:

SF Royce O’Neale

JAZZ GET:

2023 1st-round pick

Hawks-Spurs Dejounte Murray trade (June 30)

HAWKS GET:

PG/SG Dejounte Murray

C Jock Landale

SPURS GET:

PF Danilo Gallinari

2023 1st-round pick (protected)

2025 1st-round pick (unprotected)

2026 1st-round pick swap rights

2027 1st-round pick (unprotected)

Nuggets-Wizards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope trade (June 29)

NUGGETS GET:

SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

PG Ish Smith

WIZARDS GET:

PG Monte Morris

SG/SF Will Barton

Mavericks-Rockets Christian Wood trade

MAVERICKS GET:

PF Christian Wood

ROCKETS GET:

C Boban Marjanovic

PG Trey Burke

PF Marquese Chriss

SG Sterling Brown

SG Wendell Moore

Grizzlies-76ers Danny Green trade

GRIZZLIES GET:

SG Danny Green

PF David Roddy

SIXERS GET: