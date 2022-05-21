Boston Celtics Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down the Boston Celtics players headed for free agency this summer, as well as those with player and team options for 2022-23.

Under first-year head coach Ime Udokahe, the Boston Celtics won more games in 2021-22 than they had in any regular season since 2017-18. Jayson Tatum made another leap, Marcus Smart got properly settled in at point guard and even won Defensive Player of the Year for his troubles, and Jaylen Brown continued to wreak havoc on both ends of the floor.

We still don’t know if this is the year Boston captures its first title since 2008, but either way, the franchise is set up for now and beyond. Brad Stevens’ first offseason as front office boss comes without the risk of losing any member of the team’s core on the open market, leaving him with the task of figuring out which role players from this year could fit in long-term.

With that in mind, check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of this summer’s imminent Celtics free agents, as well as a snapshot of the team’s salary cap outlook as things currently stand.

2022 Boston Celtics Free Agents

Restricted free agent status designates that a player's current team reserves the right to match any rival team's contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player's departure.

1. C Luke Kornet (unrestricted)

Age: 27

Expiring Contract: 1 year, $606,702

2021-22 Salary: $606,702

2. SF Matt Ryan (restricted — two-way contract)

Age: 25

Expiring Contract: 1 year, $111,669 (via HoopsHype)

2021-22 Salary: $111,669

3. G Brodric Thomas (restricted — two-way contract)

Age: 33

Expiring Contract: 1 year, $462,629

2021-22 Salary: $462,629

Celtics Contract Options for 2022-23

1. SF Sam Hauser (team option)

Age: 24

2021-22 Salary: $313,737

2022-23 Option: $1,563,518

2. SF Juwan Morgan (team option)

Age: 25

2021-22 Salary: $211,046 (via HoopsHype)

2022-23 Option: $1,815,677

NOTE: Morgan was also paid by the Raptors this season

Boston Celtics 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

Reflects a "soft" salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts: $155,223,530

Dead cap money: $92,857

Total salary cap usage: $155,316,387

Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill: $9,803,679 ($6,316,387 over luxury tax threshold)

Salary on the books for 2022-23: $155,223,530

