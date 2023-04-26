Who’s staying, who’s going? Here’s everything you need to know about all of this summer’s upcoming Celtics free agents, plus their contract options for 2023-24.

The Boston Celtics may have fallen short of championship glory in 2022 at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, but they screamed out of the gate this time around to let the rest of the league know that they’re aiming to ring in a new age of franchise dominance in the NBA.

These days, under the no-longer-unsung head coach Joe Mazzulla, the C’s are an authentic title contender and a tough out for any opponent on any night of the week. Keeping together an all-star core whose collective price tag is only going up, however, can quickly become a headache for even the most incisive of front offices.

That means some major roster decisions are never going to be far away for GM Brad Stevens and Co. as Boston continues to build itself up around Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.

That got us thinking — what are the top in-house personnel priorities for the 17-time champs this summer? Let’s take a closer look at all the Boston Celtics free agents set to hit the market during the 2023 NBA offseason, as well as all the contract options due for an up-or-down for 2023-24.

Boston Celtics Free Agents 2023

All salary figures via Spotrac. Does not include Celtics free agents on two-way contracts.

PF Danilo Gallinari

Type: Unrestricted

Age: 34

Expiring contract: 2 years, $13,281,950

2022-23 salary: $6,479,000

Type: Unrestricted

Age: 34

Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,905,851

2022-23 salary: $2,905,851

PF Grant Williams

Type: Restricted

Age: 24

Expiring contract: 4 years, $11,802,681

2022-23 salary: $4,306,281

Boston Celtics Team Options for 2023-24

C Mike Muscala