Who’s the highest-paid player in Boston, and how big is the team’s payroll? Take a look at Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and every Celtics salary on the books this season.

The Boston Celtics put on a show of force throughout the NBA regular season, showcasing the kind of form under ascendant assistant-turned-head coach Joe Mazzulla that gave fans across New England a whole lot of hope that last season’s shortcomings in the NBA Finals were merely a prologue for what was to come.

Though they ceded the No. 1 playoff seed to the Milwaukee Bucks, a 57-win season is certainly nothing to sneeze at — not with a pair of ready-for-primetime stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the line atop the North End’s iconic parquet.

But of course, with superstar talent comes a hefty salary burden to match.

So, knowing that the luxury tax man always comes to collect, that got us thinking — what are the biggest Celtics contracts on the books in 2022-23? Who’s the No. 1 highest-paid player in Boston today? You have NBA salary questions, Boardroom has NBA salary answers.

Celtics Contracts & Salaries 2022-23

All Celtics salary figures are via Spotrac and do not include players on two-way or 10-day contracts.

SF/PF Jayson Tatum: $30,351,780 salary in 2022-23

SG/SF Jaylen Brown: $28,741,071

PG Marcus Smart: $17,207,142

Contract: 4 years, $76,487,996

PG Derrick White: $16,892,857

Contract: 4 years, $70,000,000

PF/C Robert Williams: $10,937,502

Contract: 4 years, $48,000,000

Contract: 4 years, $85,000,000

C Al Horford: $26,500,000

Contract: 4 years, $109,000,000

PF Danilo Gallinari: $6,479,000

Contract: 2 years, $13,281,950

PG Payton Pritchard: $2,239,200

Contract: 4 years, $10,449,718

C Mike Muscala: $3,500,000

Contract: 2 years, $7,000,000

SF Sam Hauser: $1,637,966

Contract: 3 years, $5,658,206

C Luke Kornet: $2,133,278

Contract: 2 years, $4,546,582

SF Justin Champagnie: $28,241

Contract: 2 years, $1,956,137

Boston Celtics Salary Cap 2022-23: Inside the Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 27.

Active contracts : $175,390,408

: $175,390,408 Dead money: $92,857

$92,857 Total salary cap usage : $175,483,265

: $175,483,265 Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax bill : $64,620,540

: $64,620,540 Salary on the books for 2023-24: $183,487,352

