Contracts & Salaries April 27, 2023
2022-23 Boston Celtics Contracts & Salary Cap Overview

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Who’s the highest-paid player in Boston, and how big is the team’s payroll? Take a look at Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and every Celtics salary on the books this season.

The Boston Celtics put on a show of force throughout the NBA regular season, showcasing the kind of form under ascendant assistant-turned-head coach Joe Mazzulla that gave fans across New England a whole lot of hope that last season’s shortcomings in the NBA Finals were merely a prologue for what was to come.

Though they ceded the No. 1 playoff seed to the Milwaukee Bucks, a 57-win season is certainly nothing to sneeze at — not with a pair of ready-for-primetime stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the line atop the North End’s iconic parquet.

But of course, with superstar talent comes a hefty salary burden to match.

So, knowing that the luxury tax man always comes to collect, that got us thinking — what are the biggest Celtics contracts on the books in 2022-23? Who’s the No. 1 highest-paid player in Boston today? You have NBA salary questions, Boardroom has NBA salary answers.

Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of the highest-paid players across the NBA for the 2022-23 season.

Celtics Contracts & Salaries 2022-23

All Celtics salary figures are via Spotrac and do not include players on two-way or 10-day contracts.

SF/PF Jayson Tatum: $30,351,780 salary in 2022-23

SG/SF Jaylen Brown: $28,741,071

PG Marcus Smart: $17,207,142

  • Contract: 4 years, $76,487,996

PG Derrick White: $16,892,857

  • Contract: 4 years, $70,000,000

PF/C Robert Williams: $10,937,502

  • Contract: 4 years, $48,000,000

PG/SG Malcolm Brogdon: $22,600,000

  • Contract: 4 years, $85,000,000

C Al Horford: $26,500,000

  • Contract: 4 years, $109,000,000

PF Danilo Gallinari: $6,479,000

  • Contract: 2 years, $13,281,950

PG Payton Pritchard: $2,239,200

  • Contract: 4 years, $10,449,718

C Mike Muscala: $3,500,000

  • Contract: 2 years, $7,000,000

SF Sam Hauser: $1,637,966

  • Contract: 3 years, $5,658,206

C Luke Kornet: $2,133,278

  • Contract: 2 years, $4,546,582

SF Justin Champagnie: $28,241

  • Contract: 2 years, $1,956,137

Boston Celtics Salary Cap 2022-23: Inside the Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 27.

  • Active contracts: $175,390,408
  • Dead money: $92,857
  • Total salary cap usage: $175,483,265
  • Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax bill: $64,620,540
  • Salary on the books for 2023-24: $183,487,352

Click here for Boardroom’s full overview of the NBA’s salary cap rules for the 2022-23 season.

Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.