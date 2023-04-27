Who’s the highest-paid player in Boston, and how big is the team’s payroll? Take a look at Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and every Celtics salary on the books this season.
The Boston Celtics put on a show of force throughout the NBA regular season, showcasing the kind of form under ascendant assistant-turned-head coach Joe Mazzulla that gave fans across New England a whole lot of hope that last season’s shortcomings in the NBA Finals were merely a prologue for what was to come.
Though they ceded the No. 1 playoff seed to the Milwaukee Bucks, a 57-win season is certainly nothing to sneeze at — not with a pair of ready-for-primetime stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the line atop the North End’s iconic parquet.
But of course, with superstar talent comes a hefty salary burden to match.
So, knowing that the luxury tax man always comes to collect, that got us thinking — what are the biggest Celtics contracts on the books in 2022-23? Who’s the No. 1 highest-paid player in Boston today? You have NBA salary questions, Boardroom has NBA salary answers.
Celtics Contracts & Salaries 2022-23
All Celtics salary figures are via Spotrac and do not include players on two-way or 10-day contracts.
SF/PF Jayson Tatum: $30,351,780 salary in 2022-23
- Contract: 5 years, $163,000,300
SG/SF Jaylen Brown: $28,741,071
- Contract: 4 years, $106,333,334
PG Marcus Smart: $17,207,142
- Contract: 4 years, $76,487,996
PG Derrick White: $16,892,857
- Contract: 4 years, $70,000,000
PF/C Robert Williams: $10,937,502
- Contract: 4 years, $48,000,000
PG/SG Malcolm Brogdon: $22,600,000
- Contract: 4 years, $85,000,000
C Al Horford: $26,500,000
- Contract: 4 years, $109,000,000
PF Danilo Gallinari: $6,479,000
- Contract: 2 years, $13,281,950
PG Payton Pritchard: $2,239,200
- Contract: 4 years, $10,449,718
C Mike Muscala: $3,500,000
- Contract: 2 years, $7,000,000
SF Sam Hauser: $1,637,966
- Contract: 3 years, $5,658,206
C Luke Kornet: $2,133,278
- Contract: 2 years, $4,546,582
SF Justin Champagnie: $28,241
- Contract: 2 years, $1,956,137
Boston Celtics Salary Cap 2022-23: Inside the Numbers
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 27.
- Active contracts: $175,390,408
- Dead money: $92,857
- Total salary cap usage: $175,483,265
- Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax bill: $64,620,540
- Salary on the books for 2023-24: $183,487,352
