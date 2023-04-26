From Giannis’ brother to Jinglin’ Joe Ingles and beyond, here’s everything you need to know about all of the upcoming Bucks free agents, plus their player options for 2023-24.

The Milwaukee Bucks had their sights set on a second NBA championship in three years. As the high-flying Boston Celtics stole most of the spotlight during the regular season, Mike Budenholzer’s team even managed to close strong enough to snag the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, all that promise came crashing down at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the surging Miami Heat, who became one of the truly rare No. 8 seeds to bounce a top dog — or Top Deer, as it were.

That means some big roster decisions are on the horizon for GM Jon Horst and the Milwaukee front office in order to redouble their efforts to optimize this core around Giannis Antetokounmpo in the years ahead.

With that in mind, check out the full rundown of Milwaukee Bucks free agents for the 2023 NBA offseason, as well as all the player options up in the air for 2023-24.

Milwaukee Bucks Free Agents 2023

All salary figures via Spotrac. Does not include Bucks free agents on two-way contracts.

PF Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 2 years, $3,607,937

: 2 years, $3,607,937 2022-23 salary: $1,878,720

PG Jevon Carter

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 2 years, $4,339,943

: 2 years, $4,339,943 2022-23 salary: $2,239,943

SF Jae Crowder

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 3 years, $29,162,700

: 3 years, $29,162,700 2022-23 salary: $10,183,800

PG/SG Goran Dragic

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Age : 36

: 36 Expiring contract : 1 year, $617,911

: 1 year, $617,911 2022-23 salary: $390,433

NOTE: The Chicago Bulls bought out Dragic’s previous $2,905,851 salary for 2022-23 earlier this season.

SF Joe Ingles

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Age : 35

: 35 Expiring contract : 1 year, $6,479,000

: 1 year, $6,479,000 2022-23 salary: $6,479,000

C Meyers Leonard

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $409,916

: 1 year, $409,916 2022-23 salary: $284,911

C Brook Lopez

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Age : 35

: 35 Expiring contract : 4 years, $52,000,000

: 4 years, $52,000,000 2022-23 salary: $13,906,976

SG Wesley Matthews

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Age : 36

: 36 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,905,851

: 1 year, $2,905,851 2022-23 salary: $1,836,090

Milwaukee Bucks Player Options for 2023-24