Contracts & Salaries April 26, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Milwaukee Bucks Free Agents 2023: Who’s Hitting the Open Market This Summer?

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Last Updated: April 27, 2023
From Giannis’ brother to Jinglin’ Joe Ingles and beyond, here’s everything you need to know about all of the upcoming Bucks free agents, plus their player options for 2023-24.

The Milwaukee Bucks had their sights set on a second NBA championship in three years. As the high-flying Boston Celtics stole most of the spotlight during the regular season, Mike Budenholzer’s team even managed to close strong enough to snag the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, all that promise came crashing down at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the surging Miami Heat, who became one of the truly rare No. 8 seeds to bounce a top dog — or Top Deer, as it were.

That means some big roster decisions are on the horizon for GM Jon Horst and the Milwaukee front office in order to redouble their efforts to optimize this core around Giannis Antetokounmpo in the years ahead.

With that in mind, check out the full rundown of Milwaukee Bucks free agents for the 2023 NBA offseason, as well as all the player options up in the air for 2023-24.

Milwaukee Bucks Free Agents 2023

All salary figures via Spotrac. Does not include Bucks free agents on two-way contracts.

PF Thanasis Antetokounmpo

  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $3,607,937
  • 2022-23 salary: $1,878,720

PG Jevon Carter

  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $4,339,943
  • 2022-23 salary: $2,239,943

SF Jae Crowder

  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Age: 32
  • Expiring contract: 3 years, $29,162,700
  • 2022-23 salary: $10,183,800

PG/SG Goran Dragic

  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Age: 36
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $617,911
  • 2022-23 salary: $390,433

NOTE: The Chicago Bulls bought out Dragic’s previous $2,905,851 salary for 2022-23 earlier this season.

SF Joe Ingles

  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Age: 35
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $6,479,000
  • 2022-23 salary: $6,479,000

C Meyers Leonard

  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Age: 31
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $409,916
  • 2022-23 salary: $284,911

C Brook Lopez

  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Age: 35
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $52,000,000
  • 2022-23 salary: $13,906,976

SG Wesley Matthews

  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Age: 36
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,905,851
  • 2022-23 salary: $1,836,090

Milwaukee Bucks Player Options for 2023-24

SG/SF Khris Middleton

Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.