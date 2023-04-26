From Giannis’ brother to Jinglin’ Joe Ingles and beyond, here’s everything you need to know about all of the upcoming Bucks free agents, plus their player options for 2023-24.
The Milwaukee Bucks had their sights set on a second NBA championship in three years. As the high-flying Boston Celtics stole most of the spotlight during the regular season, Mike Budenholzer’s team even managed to close strong enough to snag the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Unfortunately, all that promise came crashing down at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the surging Miami Heat, who became one of the truly rare No. 8 seeds to bounce a top dog — or Top Deer, as it were.
That means some big roster decisions are on the horizon for GM Jon Horst and the Milwaukee front office in order to redouble their efforts to optimize this core around Giannis Antetokounmpo in the years ahead.
With that in mind, check out the full rundown of Milwaukee Bucks free agents for the 2023 NBA offseason, as well as all the player options up in the air for 2023-24.
Milwaukee Bucks Free Agents 2023
All salary figures via Spotrac. Does not include Bucks free agents on two-way contracts.
PF Thanasis Antetokounmpo
- Type: Unrestricted
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $3,607,937
- 2022-23 salary: $1,878,720
PG Jevon Carter
- Type: Unrestricted
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $4,339,943
- 2022-23 salary: $2,239,943
SF Jae Crowder
- Type: Unrestricted
- Age: 32
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $29,162,700
- 2022-23 salary: $10,183,800
PG/SG Goran Dragic
- Type: Unrestricted
- Age: 36
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $617,911
- 2022-23 salary: $390,433
NOTE: The Chicago Bulls bought out Dragic’s previous $2,905,851 salary for 2022-23 earlier this season.
SF Joe Ingles
- Type: Unrestricted
- Age: 35
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $6,479,000
- 2022-23 salary: $6,479,000
C Meyers Leonard
- Type: Unrestricted
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $409,916
- 2022-23 salary: $284,911
C Brook Lopez
- Type: Unrestricted
- Age: 35
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $52,000,000
- 2022-23 salary: $13,906,976
SG Wesley Matthews
- Type: Unrestricted
- Age: 36
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,905,851
- 2022-23 salary: $1,836,090
Milwaukee Bucks Player Options for 2023-24
SG/SF Khris Middleton
- Age: 31
- Active contract: 5 years, $177,500,000
- 2023-24 option value: $40,396,552
- Click here for Boardroom’s deep dive on the finer details of Middleton’s contract with the Bucks
