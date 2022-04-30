Minnesota Timberwolves Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down the Minnesota Timberwolves players headed for free agency this summer, as well as those with player and team options for 2022-23.
Few around NBA basketball expected the Minnesota Timberwolves to be a playoff team. Sure, they needed to win a play-in game to participate in the first round, but their preseason win total odds pegged them for the mid-30s and they turned around and won 46 games. The further emergence of second-year phenom Anthony Edwards gave All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns a potent No. 2 option, while spirited veteran Patrick Beverley made good on his guarantee of continuing his personal streak of playing in the postseason.
First-year head coach Chris Finch and the young Wolves became one of the league’s most entertaining teams, culminating in a high-energy postseason series with the Memphis Grizzlies. They ultimately fell short, but the team now heads to the offseason and free agency with more momentum than anyone could have reasonably expected.
With that in mind, check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of imminent Timberwolves free agents, as well as a snapshot of the team’s salary cap outlook as things currently stand.
2022 Minnesota Timberwolves Free Agents
Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.
1. PF Nathan Knight (restricted — two-way contract)
- Age: 25
- Expiring Contract: 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype)
- 2021-22 Salary: $462,629
2. Jake Layman (unrestricted)
- Age: 28
- Expiring Contract: 3 years, $11,283,255
- 2021-22 Salary: $3,940,184
3. C Greg Monroe (unrestricted)
- Age: 32
- Expiring Contract: 1 year, $612,805
- 2021-22 Salary: $612,805
- NOTE: Minnesota paid Monroe $198,748 and Milwaukee, Utah, and Washington each paid him $138,019
4. SF Josh Okogie (restricted)
- Age: 24
- Expiring Contract: 4 years, $11,430,344
- 2021-22 Salary: $4,087,904
5. PF Taurean Prince (unrestricted)
- Age: 28
- Expiring Contract: 2 years, $25,250,000
- 2021-22 Salary: $13,000,000
6. PG McKinley Wright IV (restricted — two-way contract)
- Age: 24
- Expiring Contract: 1 year, $462,629
- 2021-22 Salary: $462,629
Timberwolves Contract Options for 2022-23
1. SG Jaylen Nowell (team option)
- Active contract: 4 years, $4,700,602
- 2021-22 Salary: $1,782,261
- 2022-23 Option: $1,930,681
2. C Naz Reid (team option)
- Active contract: 4 years, $6,129,593
- 2021-22 Salary: $1,782,621
- 2022-23 Option: $1,920,621
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022 Salary Cap Numbers
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 18. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.
- Active contracts: $119,530,547
- Cap hold: $77,850,274
- Total salary cap usage: $197,381,271
- Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill: None ($29,469,453 under the luxury tax threshold)
- Salary on the books for 2022-23: $119,530,547
