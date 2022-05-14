Memphis Grizzlies Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down the imminent Memphis Grizzlies free agents this summer, as well as those with player and team options for 2022-23.

The Memphis Grizzlies were fully expected to improve as a team in 2021-22 given their surprising playoff appearance a season ago, but few could have expected such a dramatic increase in win total. Several sportsbooks set their season win total at 41.5, and they faced underdog odds to make the playoffs. They turned around and finished with 56 wins — second-best in the NBA — and won the Southwest Division.

This current era of Grit ‘n’ Grind that now includes a touch of youth keyed by quite possibly the most electrifying basketball player on earth, Ja Morant. But for the Grizzlies to continue their trek towards championship contention after falling short in the second round of the 2022 postseason against the Warriors, this offseason will be paramount. Morant will be eligible for a lucrative rookie extension next summer, and the Grizzlies’ cap number will take a leap as a result. That means head coach Taylor Jenkins and 2022 Executive of the Year GM Zachary Kleiman will have to make some potentially tough decisions about the makeup of their core in the years to come.

With that in mind, check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of imminent Grizzlies free agents, as well as a snapshot of the team’s salary cap outlook as things currently stand.

2022 Memphis Grizzlies Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

1. SF Kyle Anderson (unrestricted)

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring Contract : 4 years, $37,156,300

: 4 years, $37,156,300 2021-22 Salary: $9,937,150

2. SG Jarrett Culver (unrestricted)

Age : 23

: 23 Expiring Contract : 4 years, $22,422,143

: 4 years, $22,422,143 2021-22 Salary: $6,395,160

3. PG Tyus Jones (unrestricted)

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring Contract : 3 years, $26,445,300

: 3 years, $26,445,300 2021-22 Salary: $7,600,000

4. G Yves Pons (restricted — two-way contract)

Age : 23

: 23 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 Salary: $462,629

Memphis Grizzlies 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of May 11. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts : $97,787,080

: $97,787,080 Dead cap money : $1,669,178

: $1,669,178 Total salary cap usage : $166,162,398

: $166,162,398 Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill : None ($51,212,920 under luxury tax threshold)

: None ($51,212,920 under luxury tax threshold) Salary on the books for 2022-23: $97,787,080

