Atlanta Hawks Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down the Atlanta Hawks players headed for free agency this summer, inlcuidng veteran guards Delon Wright and Lou Williams.

After an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021, the Atlanta Hawks had to battle to win both play-in games to make the NBA Playoffs. The eighth-seeded Hawks were led into the postseason All-Star Trae Young, who became the first player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and total assists in the same season.

And while ead coach Nate McMillan was able to make the most of an injury-plagued season to finish four games above .500 with a 43-39 record, the Hawks ultimately fell short in the opening round, bowing out of the Playoffs at the hands of the No. 1-seeded Miami Heat. Now, an offseason inevitably including some key roster decisions begins.

With that in mind, let’s roll through all the imminet Atlanta Hawks free agents this summer, as well as a snapshot of the team’s salary cap outlook as things currently stand.

2022 Atlanta Hawks Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

1. PG Sharife Cooper (restricted — two-way contract)

Age : 21

: 21 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 Salary: $462,629

2. C Gorgui Dieng (unrestricted)

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $4,000,000

: 1 year, $4,000,000 2021-22 Salary: $4,000,000

3. SF Kevin Knox (restricted)

Age : 22

: 22 Expiring Contract : 4 years, $18,554,698

: 4 years, $18,554,698 2021-22 Salary: $5,845,978

4. SG Skylar Mays (restricted)

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $510,907

: 1 year, $510,907 2021-22 Salary: $510,907

5. SG Lou Williams (unrestricted)

Age : 35

: 35 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $5,000,000

: 1 year, $5,000,000 2021-22 Salary: $5,000,000

6. PG Delon Wright (unrestricted)

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring Contract : 3 years, $28,050,000

: 3 years, $28,050,000 2021-22 Salary: $8,526,316

Atlanta Hawks 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 18. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.