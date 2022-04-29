Utah Jazz Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down this summer’s upcoming Utah Jazz free agents, as well as the team’s salary cap outlook heading into 2022-23.

The 2021-22 Utah Jazz braved an unforgiving Western Conference to claim a 49-33 regular season record, good for the No. 5 seed heading into the postseason — and they quickly caught a stroke of matchup luck when they were paired with the Dallas Mavericks, who were forced to begin their series without Luka Dončić as he recovered from an injury.

The stage was set, but the Mavs had other plans. Jalen Brunson showed out with Dončić sidelined, and by the time Slovenian phenom made his return, Utah’s window simply narrowed. Eventually, Dallas needed six games to close out Donovan Mitchell and Co. and move on to round two. And with that comes an NBA offseason that will likely prove critical in shaping the future of the franchise, but fortunately doesn’t involve a long list of expiring contracts.

With that in mind, check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of imminent Jazz free agents, as well as a snapshot of the team’s salary cap outlook here and now.

2022 Utah Jazz Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

1. SG Trent Forrest (restricted)

Age : 23

: 23 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $463,211 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $463,211 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 Salary: $463,211

2. SF/PF Danuel House (unrestricted)

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $657,596

: 1 year, $657,596 2021-22 Salary : $657,596

: $657,596 NOTE: House was previously paid by the Rockets and Knicks in 2021-22

3. PF Eric Paschall (restricted)

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring Contract : 3 years, $4,198,912

3 years, $4,198,912 2021-22 Salary: $1,782,621

4. C Hassan Whiteside (unrestricted)

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $2,401,537

: 1 year, $2,401,537 2021-22 Salary: 2,401,537

2022 Utah Jazz Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 29. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts : $147,455,104

: $147,455,104 Dead cap money : None

: None Total salary cap usage : $147,742,894

: $147,742,894 Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill : None

: None Salary on the books for 2022-23: $164,402,671

