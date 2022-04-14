San Antonio Spurs Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down the members of the Spurs’ roster headed for free agency ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, including 23-year-old Lonnie Walker IV.

With Gregg Popovich’s team eliminated in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 NBA Play-in Tournament game for the second straight year, the San Antonio Spurs’ offseason has begun. Fortunately for the #GoSpursGo faithful, this is the youngest, most upwardly mobile core the team has ever had in the Coach Pop-RC Buford era.

There are still some intriguing roster decisions to make this summer as NBA free agency approaches, however.

Check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of imminent Spurs free agents ahead of the 2022-23 season, as well as a snapshot of the team’s salary cap outlook as things currently stand.

2022 Spurs Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

1. C Devontae Cacok (restricted)

Age: 25

Expiring contract: 1 year, $364,533

2021-22 salary: $364,533

: $364,533 NOTE: Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

2. SG D.J. Stewart (restricted — two-way contract)

Age: 23

Expiring contract: 1 year, $101,034 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $101,034 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 salary: $101,034

3. SG/SF Lonnie Walker IV (restricted)

Age: 23

Expiring contract: 4 years, $12,457,536

: 4 years, $12,457,536 2021-22 salary: $4,447,896

Lonnie Walker on his free agency future: “I’m hopeful to be back. It’s up to my agents." pic.twitter.com/tCGw6ZqwBZ — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 14, 2022

4. SG/SF Joe Wieskamp (restricted)

Age: 22

Expiring contract: 1 year, $202,068

: 1 year, $202,068 2021-22 salary: $202,068

5. SG Robert Woodard II (restricted — two-way contract)

Age: 22

Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,619,015 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $1,619,015 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 salary: $1,619,015

Spurs 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 14. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts: $79,863,201

Dead cap money: $46,556,725

Total salary cap usage: $126,419,926

Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill: None

: None Salary on the books for 2022-23: $125,320,703

