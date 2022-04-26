Brooklyn Nets Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down the members of the Brooklyn Nets headed for free agency this summer, as well as those with player and team options for the 2022-23 season.
As the NBA regular season reached its stretch run, the Brooklyn Nets were a popular pick to win their first-ever championship. Now that their first-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics has wrapped, Steve Nash and Co. unfortunately find themselves starting their summer vacation early. So ends a season unlike any other — one that saw the kind of superstar roster turnover rarely seen in the Association.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at this summer’s imminent Nets free agents, plus the members of the team with player and team options coming up.
2022 Brooklyn Nets Free Agents
All dollar figures via Spotrac. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.
1. PF LaMarcus Aldridge (unrestricted)
- Age: 36
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,641,691
- 2021-22 salary: $2,641,691
2. SG Bruce Brown (unrestricted)
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $4,736,102
- 2021-22 salary: $4,736,102
3. PF/C Nic Claxton (restricted)
- Age: 23
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $4,198,912
- 2021-22 salary: $1,782,621
4. PG/SG Goran Dragić (unrestricted)
- Age: 36
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $728,742
- 2021-22 salary: $19,348,907
- NOTE: Before signing with the Nets on the buyout market, Dragić earned $12,848,276 from the Raptors and $5,771,889 from the Spurs.
5. C Andre Drummond (unrestricted)
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,401,537
- 2021-22 salary: $2,401,537
6. SG David Duke Jr. (restricted –two-way contract)
- Age: 22
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype)
- 2021-22 salary: $462,629
7. PF Blake Griffin (unrestricted)
- Age: 33
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,641,691
- 2021-22 salary: $2,641,691
Nets Contract Options for 2022-23
Click here to read Boardroom’s full breakdown of all $285 million in NBA player and team options coming up this summer.
1. PG Kyrie Irving (player option)
- Active contract: 4 years, $136,490,600
- 2021-22 salary: $35,328,700
- 2022-23 option: $36,934,550
2. PG Patty Mills (player option)
- Active contract: 2 years, $12,074,500
- 2021-22 salary: $5,890,000
- 2022-23 option: $6,184,500
Brooklyn Nets 2022 Salary Cap Numbers
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 25. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.
- Active contracts: $157,843,675
- Dead cap money: $11,438,379
- Total salary cap usage: $172,820,410
- Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill: $97,731,568
- Salary on the books for 2022-23: $186,447,119