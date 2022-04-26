Brooklyn Nets Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down the members of the Brooklyn Nets headed for free agency this summer, as well as those with player and team options for the 2022-23 season.

As the NBA regular season reached its stretch run, the Brooklyn Nets were a popular pick to win their first-ever championship. Now that their first-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics has wrapped, Steve Nash and Co. unfortunately find themselves starting their summer vacation early. So ends a season unlike any other — one that saw the kind of superstar roster turnover rarely seen in the Association.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at this summer’s imminent Nets free agents, plus the members of the team with player and team options coming up.

2022 Brooklyn Nets Free Agents

All dollar figures via Spotrac. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

1. PF LaMarcus Aldridge (unrestricted)

Age : 36

: 36 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,641,691

: 1 year, $2,641,691 2021-22 salary: $2,641,691

2. SG Bruce Brown (unrestricted)

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 1 year, $4,736,102

: 1 year, $4,736,102 2021-22 salary: $4,736,102

There’s only three players that are averaging a higher points per game (18.0) while shooting 50 percent from the field and from 3-Point range than Bruce Brown this postseason.



Those three players: Brandon Ingram (29.7 ppg), Jordan Poole (28.7 ppg) and Devin Booker (28.0 ppg). pic.twitter.com/bxtRfM09tV — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) April 25, 2022

3. PF/C Nic Claxton (restricted)

Age : 23

: 23 Expiring contract : 3 years, $4,198,912

: 3 years, $4,198,912 2021-22 salary: $1,782,621

4. PG/SG Goran Dragić (unrestricted)

Age : 36

: 36 Expiring contract : 1 year, $728,742

: 1 year, $728,742 2021-22 salary : $19,348,907

: $19,348,907 NOTE: Before signing with the Nets on the buyout market, Dragić earned $12,848,276 from the Raptors and $5,771,889 from the Spurs.

5. C Andre Drummond (unrestricted)

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,401,537

: 1 year, $2,401,537 2021-22 salary: $2,401,537

Age : 22

: 22 Expiring contract : 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 salary: $462,629

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,641,691

: 1 year, $2,641,691 2021-22 salary: $2,641,691

Nets Contract Options for 2022-23

1. PG Kyrie Irving (player option)

Active contract : 4 years, $136,490,600

: 4 years, $136,490,600 2021-22 salary : $35,328,700

: $35,328,700 2022-23 option: $36,934,550

2. PG Patty Mills (player option)

Active contract : 2 years, $12,074,500

: 2 years, $12,074,500 2021-22 salary : $5,890,000

: $5,890,000 2022-23 option: $6,184,500

Brooklyn Nets 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 25. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.