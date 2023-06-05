From Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and beyond, find out who’s taking home the biggest bag from this year’s Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals series.

Last summer, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić signed the largest contract in NBA history, a supermax deal worth over $270 million. He quickly made good on the historic investment, helping his team to its first-ever NBA Finals.

But what if I told you that the Joker is not earning the No. 1 largest salary on the books in this bang-bang series between his Nuggets and the boisterous, throw-the-odds-out-the-window Miami Heat? A closer look at the numbers reveals that Jokić’s famous deal doesn’t actually kick in until 2023-24, meaning that he has to settle for the series’ No. 2 salary number as things stand.

So, here and now for NBA Finals 2023, who are the highest-paid players between the Nuggets and Heat, and who leads the pack? Boardroom has your full rundown below, as well as the finer contract details for the biggest names in the series.

NBA Finals 2023: 10 Highest-paid Players

Numbers reflect 2022-23 salary as noted by Spotrac.

Heat SG/SF Jimmy Butler: $37,653,300

Contract : 4 years, $140,790,600

: 4 years, $140,790,600 Click here to learn more about Jimmy Buckets’ deal with Miami

Nuggets C Nikola Jokić: $33,616,770

Current contract : 5 years, $147,710,050

: 5 years, $147,710,050 Upcoming extension : 5 years, $272,020,000

: 5 years, $272,020,000 Click here to learn more about Joker’s current deal and supermax extension with Denver

Nuggets PG Jamal Murray: $31,650,600

Contract : 5 years, $158,253,000

: 5 years, $158,253,000 Click here to learn more about Murray’s rookie max deal with the Nuggets

Nuggets SF/PF Michael Porter Jr.: $30,913,750

Contract : 5 years, $179,299,750

: 5 years, $179,299,750 Click here to learn more about MPJ’s rookie max extension with Denver

Heat C Bam Adebayo: $30,351,780

Contract : 3 years, $85,000,000

: 3 years, $85,000,000 Click here to learn more about Bam’s deal extension with the Heat

Heat PG Kyle Lowry: $28,333,334

Contract : 5 years, $163,000,300

: 5 years, $163,000,300 Click here to learn more about Lowry’s deal with Miami

Nuggets PF Aaron Gordon: $20,090,909

Contract : 4 years, $86,640,000

: 4 years, $86,640,000 Click here to learn more about Gordon’s deal with Denver

Heat SG Duncan Robinson: $16,902,000

Contract: 5 years, $90,000,000

Nuggets SG/SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: $14,004,703

Current contract : 3 years, $39,116,585 (through 2022-23)

: 3 years, $39,116,585 (through 2022-23) Upcoming extension : 2 years, $30,145,123 (begins 2023-24)

: 2 years, $30,145,123 (begins 2023-24) Click here to learn more about KCP’s deal with the Nuggets

Heat SG Victor Oladipo: $8,750,000

Contract: 2 years, $18,200,000

NBA Finals 2023: Go Deeper on Nuggets vs. Heat