Contracts & Salaries June 5, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Highest-paid Players in the 2023 NBA Finals: Jokić, Butler, Murray & More

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
From Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and beyond, find out who’s taking home the biggest bag from this year’s Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals series.

Last summer, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić signed the largest contract in NBA history, a supermax deal worth over $270 million. He quickly made good on the historic investment, helping his team to its first-ever NBA Finals.

But what if I told you that the Joker is not earning the No. 1 largest salary on the books in this bang-bang series between his Nuggets and the boisterous, throw-the-odds-out-the-window Miami Heat? A closer look at the numbers reveals that Jokić’s famous deal doesn’t actually kick in until 2023-24, meaning that he has to settle for the series’ No. 2 salary number as things stand.

So, here and now for NBA Finals 2023, who are the highest-paid players between the Nuggets and Heat, and who leads the pack? Boardroom has your full rundown below, as well as the finer contract details for the biggest names in the series.

NBA Finals 2023: 10 Highest-paid Players

Numbers reflect 2022-23 salary as noted by Spotrac.

Heat SG/SF Jimmy Butler: $37,653,300

Nuggets C Nikola Jokić: $33,616,770

Nuggets PG Jamal Murray: $31,650,600

Nuggets SF/PF Michael Porter Jr.: $30,913,750

Heat C Bam Adebayo: $30,351,780

Heat PG Kyle Lowry: $28,333,334

Nuggets PF Aaron Gordon: $20,090,909

Heat SG Duncan Robinson: $16,902,000

  • Contract: 5 years, $90,000,000

Nuggets SG/SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: $14,004,703

Heat SG Victor Oladipo: $8,750,000

  • Contract: 2 years, $18,200,000

NBA Finals 2023: Go Deeper on Nuggets vs. Heat

