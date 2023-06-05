From Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and beyond, find out who’s taking home the biggest bag from this year’s Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals series.
Last summer, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić signed the largest contract in NBA history, a supermax deal worth over $270 million. He quickly made good on the historic investment, helping his team to its first-ever NBA Finals.
But what if I told you that the Joker is not earning the No. 1 largest salary on the books in this bang-bang series between his Nuggets and the boisterous, throw-the-odds-out-the-window Miami Heat? A closer look at the numbers reveals that Jokić’s famous deal doesn’t actually kick in until 2023-24, meaning that he has to settle for the series’ No. 2 salary number as things stand.
So, here and now for NBA Finals 2023, who are the highest-paid players between the Nuggets and Heat, and who leads the pack? Boardroom has your full rundown below, as well as the finer contract details for the biggest names in the series.
NBA Finals 2023: 10 Highest-paid Players
Numbers reflect 2022-23 salary as noted by Spotrac.
Heat SG/SF Jimmy Butler: $37,653,300
- Contract: 4 years, $140,790,600
- Click here to learn more about Jimmy Buckets’ deal with Miami
Nuggets C Nikola Jokić: $33,616,770
- Current contract: 5 years, $147,710,050
- Upcoming extension: 5 years, $272,020,000
- Click here to learn more about Joker’s current deal and supermax extension with Denver
Nuggets PG Jamal Murray: $31,650,600
- Contract: 5 years, $158,253,000
- Click here to learn more about Murray’s rookie max deal with the Nuggets
Nuggets SF/PF Michael Porter Jr.: $30,913,750
- Contract: 5 years, $179,299,750
- Click here to learn more about MPJ’s rookie max extension with Denver
Heat C Bam Adebayo: $30,351,780
- Contract: 3 years, $85,000,000
- Click here to learn more about Bam’s deal extension with the Heat
Heat PG Kyle Lowry: $28,333,334
- Contract: 5 years, $163,000,300
- Click here to learn more about Lowry’s deal with Miami
Nuggets PF Aaron Gordon: $20,090,909
- Contract: 4 years, $86,640,000
- Click here to learn more about Gordon’s deal with Denver
Heat SG Duncan Robinson: $16,902,000
- Contract: 5 years, $90,000,000
Nuggets SG/SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: $14,004,703
- Current contract: 3 years, $39,116,585 (through 2022-23)
- Upcoming extension: 2 years, $30,145,123 (begins 2023-24)
- Click here to learn more about KCP’s deal with the Nuggets
Heat SG Victor Oladipo: $8,750,000
- Contract: 2 years, $18,200,000
NBA Finals 2023: Go Deeper on Nuggets vs. Heat
- Boardroom’s full overview of Denver Nuggets salary spending for 2022-23
- Every Nuggets free agent for the 2023 offseason
- Boardroom’s full overview of Miami Heat salary spending for 2022-23
- Every Heat free agent for the 2023 offseason
