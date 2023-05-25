He’s proof that you can never have too many veteran role-players in the chase for a championship — check out the Nuggets’ KCP contract, as well as his career NBA earnings.

Superstars are not optional in the race for an NBA championship, but if you’ve noticed what the Denver Nuggets have done under Mike Malone and GM Calvin Booth, depth and experience in the rotation are critical to that championship goal right alongside big-ticket operators like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray — and that brings us to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Drafted eighth overall in 2013 out of the University of Georgia, KCP began his career with the Detroit Pistons, later joining the Los Angeles Lakers and helping the team to a 2020 NBA championship in the Orlando Bubble. After a brief stopover in Washington, Caldwell-Pope was looking for another team to join and the Mile High boys came calling.

With one year left on his previous contract, the Nuggets signed him to a two-year extension worth just over $30 million to bolster Malone’s Murray-led backcourt. His veteran experience and wing versatility proved to be a nice addition for the team — so much so that they posted their best season ever. With that in mind, Boardroom takes a look at the Nuggets’ current KCP contract and upcoming extension, as well as his career NBA earnings to date.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Current contract (through 2022-23)

Signed with: Los Angeles Lakers

Years: 3

Total value: $39,116,585

Average annual value: $13,038,862

2022-23 salary: $14,004,703

KCP Contract extension (begins 2023-24)

Years: 2 (second year is player option)

Total value: $30,145,123

Average annual value: $15,072,562

Free agency: 2024 or 2025

2023-24 salary: $14,704,938

2024-25 player option: $15,440,185

Now past the threshold of 10 NBA seasons, KCP is inching toward $100 million in on-court earnings as part of a career that has seen him play in every time zone. After he surpasses that notable threshold, having a $15.4 million player option for 2024-25 in his back pocket is a particularly handy bonus, as he’ll have the flexibility to decide entering his age-32 season whether to run it back with the Nuggets if their championship window remains wide open or hit the open market to chase one more ring.

Caldwell-Pope is represented by KLUTCH Sports Group — the same Rich Paul-founded agency that represents players like LeBron James, Draymond Green and John Wall.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $88,491,820

NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2024-25 (if player option is exercised): $118,636,943