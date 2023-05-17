About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries May 17, 2023
Johnathan Tillman

Miami Heat Free Agents 2023: Who’s Hitting the Open Market This Offseason?

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Who’s staying, who’s going? Here’s everything you need to know about all of this summer’s upcoming Heat free agents, plus the team’s contract options for 2023-24.

The Miami Heat have been one of the more consistent teams in the NBA since Pat Riley took their front office. Riley has kept the Heat at or very near playoff contention through the days of having Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal to LeBron James, as well as having coaches such as Stan Van Gundy and Erik Spoelstra carry on the ideology known as “Heat Culture.” That culture is as steady as long-time veteran Udonis Haslem’s presence in the team locker room.

This particular era of Heat Culture is embodied by Jimmy Butler, who pairs with All-Star center Bam Adebayo to form a formidable core in South Beach. Adding budding scorer Tyler Herro, it’s not such a bad way to live in the Association — but as players come and go around them, Riley, Erik Spoelstra, and the Heat brain trust have some key decisions to make this summer in order to keep a good thing going.

That said, take a look at the full list of Miami Heat free agents set to hit the market this summer.

Miami Heat Free Agents 2023

All salary figures via Spotrac. Does not include Heat free agents on two-way contracts.

C Kevin Love

  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Age: 34
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,114,138
  • 2022-23 salary: $3,114,138

PF Udonis Haslem

  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Age: 43
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,905,851
  • 2022-23 salary: $2,905,851

NOTE: Haslem announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2022-23 season

PG Gabe Vincent

  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $3,484,855
  • 2022-23 salary: $1,815,677

SG Max Strus

  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $3,421,816
  • 2022-23 salary: $1,815,677

C Cody Zeller

  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $743,922
  • 2022-23 salary: $743,922

C Omar Yurtseven

  • Type: Restricted
  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $3,241,703
  • 2022-23 salary: $1,752,638

Miami Heat Player Options for 2023-24

SG Victor Oladipo

  • Age: 31
  • Active contract: 2 years, $$18,200,000
  • 2023-24 option value: $9,450,000

