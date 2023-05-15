Who’s staying, who’s going? Here’s everything you need to know about all of this summer’s upcoming Nuggets free agents, plus their contract options for 2023-24.

The 2022-23 Denver Nuggets is arguably the very best version of the franchise — whose history dates back to 1967 in the ABA — that hoop fans have ever seen. It’s certainly the best season the team has had with two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic as the face of the franchise, as they captured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in the race for a first-ever championship. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are both fully recovered from injuries, while head coach Michael Malone has guided the Nuggets expertly along the way.

Denver has signed those three players to long-term deals, locking in a super-talented core for years to come, but moves like that also placed Denver well over the NBA’s soft salary cap by about $65 million. And while the top end of the Nuggets’ roster is secure, depth helps determine which teams continue to remain contenders, which means that no matter what happens down the stretch, GM Calvin Booth has some key decisions to make this offseason to keep the wheels turning in the Mile High City.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at this summer’s upcoming Nuggets free agents set to hit the open market.

Denver Nuggets Free Agents 2023

All salary figures via Spotrac. Does not include Nuggets free agents on two-way contracts.

PF Jeff Green

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Age : 36

: 36 Expiring contract : 2 years, $9,000,000

: 2 years, $9,000,000 2022-23 salary: $4,500,000

PG Reggie Jackson

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $918,516

: 1 year, $918,516 2022-23 salary: $918,516

C DeAndre Jordan

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Age : 35

: 35 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,905,851

: 1 year, $2,905,851 2022-23 salary: $2,905,851

C Thomas Bryant

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,133,278

: 1 year, $2,133,278 2022-23 salary: $2,133,278

PG Ish Smith

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Age : 35

: 35 Expiring contract : 2 years, $9,225,000

: 2 years, $9,225,000 2022-23 salary: $4,725,009

Denver Nuggets Player Options for 2023-24

SG Bruce Brown