The Nuggets are as good as they’ve ever been, and AG is a big reason why — Boardroom takes a closer look at Denver’s Aaron Gordon contract, as well as his career NBA earnings.
While Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray earn most of the headlines in Denver, Aaron Gordon has been as pivotal to the Nuggets‘ success ever since he arrived in the Mile High City. In 2022-23, his second full season with the team, the two-way forward has settled into his role, offering elite defense and bouncy athleticism that pairs perfectly with the vision of his playmaking teammates.
The 16.3 points per game Gordon averaged for the 2022-23 regular season marked the highest output he’s had since 2017-18 when he was still with the Orlando Magic. Even more impressive is that he’s doing it at the most efficient clip of his career — over four percentage points higher than any season in regard to field goal percentage (56.4%). A lot of that can be attributed to Jokic finding easy buckets for his teammates, of course, but the good fit speaks for itself.
Regardless, Gordon has been an ideal running mate next to Jokic in the Denver frontcourt, evident by the team’s advancement to the NBA Finals after sweeping LeBron James and the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. His recent play is making good on the four-year, $86.64 million contract extension the Nuggets front office handed him in 2021, just months after acquiring him from the Magic and without really knowing if the partnership was going to pay off.
With that in mind, Boardroom breaks down the details behind the Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon contract, as well as his career earnings in the league.
Aaron Gordon Contract & Salary Details
All dollar figures as noted by Spotrac.
Years: 4 (final year is player option)
Total value: $86,640,001
Average annual value: $21,660,000
Guaranteed money: $86,640,001
Free agency: 2025 or 2026 (player option worth $22,841,455 for 2025)
Annual contract extension salary numbers:
2022-23: $19,690,909
2023-24: $21,266,182
2024-25: $22,841,455
2025-26 player option: $22,841,455
Aaron Gordon Career Earnings
TOTAL NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022-23 SEASON: $112,468,892
EXPECTED NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025-26 SEASON (includes player option): $179,417,984
More NBA Contracts:
Stay Melo: Looking Back at Carmelo Anthony’s Earnings, Milestones & More
With Carmelo Anthony officially retiring from the NBA, Boardroom looks back on the future Hall of Famer’s key accomplishments, earnings, and off-court ventures that have set the stage for his second act. Having not…
Austin Reaves Contract & Salary Breakdown
One of LA’s most pleasant surprises also owns one of its most cost-efficient deals on the books — check out the numbers behind the Lakers’ Austin Reaves contract. Facing the real possibility of missing…