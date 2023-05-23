About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries May 23, 2023
Aaron Gordon Contract & Salary Breakdown

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
The Nuggets are as good as they’ve ever been, and AG is a big reason why — Boardroom takes a closer look at Denver’s Aaron Gordon contract, as well as his career NBA earnings.

While Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray earn most of the headlines in Denver, Aaron Gordon has been as pivotal to the Nuggets‘ success ever since he arrived in the Mile High City. In 2022-23, his second full season with the team, the two-way forward has settled into his role, offering elite defense and bouncy athleticism that pairs perfectly with the vision of his playmaking teammates.

The 16.3 points per game Gordon averaged for the 2022-23 regular season marked the highest output he’s had since 2017-18 when he was still with the Orlando Magic. Even more impressive is that he’s doing it at the most efficient clip of his career — over four percentage points higher than any season in regard to field goal percentage (56.4%). A lot of that can be attributed to Jokic finding easy buckets for his teammates, of course, but the good fit speaks for itself.

Regardless, Gordon has been an ideal running mate next to Jokic in the Denver frontcourt, evident by the team’s advancement to the NBA Finals after sweeping LeBron James and the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. His recent play is making good on the four-year, $86.64 million contract extension the Nuggets front office handed him in 2021, just months after acquiring him from the Magic and without really knowing if the partnership was going to pay off.

With that in mind, Boardroom breaks down the details behind the Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon contract, as well as his career earnings in the league.

Aaron Gordon Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures as noted by Spotrac.

Years: 4 (final year is player option)
Total value: $86,640,001 
Average annual value: $21,660,000
Guaranteed money: $86,640,001
Free agency: 2025 or 2026 (player option worth $22,841,455 for 2025)

Annual contract extension salary numbers:

2022-23: $19,690,909
2023-24: $21,266,182
2024-25: $22,841,455
2025-26 player option: $22,841,455

Aaron Gordon Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022-23 SEASON: $112,468,892

EXPECTED NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025-26 SEASON (includes player option): $179,417,984

More NBA Contracts:

