Who’s the highest-paid player in Miami, and how big is their payroll? Take a look at the Heat contracts on the books this season.

Reports indicate that the Miami Heat want to make a big splash this offseason to add another franchise player to their roster. With several vital rotational players hitting unrestricted free agency, including Kevin Love, Udonis Haslem, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and Cody Zeller, the Heat must make tough decisions about who to keep, who to let go, and who to let grow.

The Heat only have only nine players under contract for 2023-24 as of this writing; Jimmy Butler was the only one to earn All-NBA honors this season. Love and Strus, both unrestricted free agents, pose a financial challenge for the team, as keeping their shooting contributions around could cost more than the team would be comfortable paying.

All told, Heat Nation faces several questions regarding the team’s future direction. Will big contracts like Adebayo’s five-year $160 million deal ultimately become expendable? Should they instead focus on finding rotational players capable of embracing the club’s famous “Heat Culture” identity to complement their superstars? A more dramatic option for the Heat would be to swing for the fences and trade for a star player like Damian Lillard or Trae Young, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves with so much still to play for.

With that in mind, take a closer look at all the Miami Heat contracts and salary commitments currently on the books for 2022-23.

Miami Heat Contracts & Salaries 2022-23

All Heat’ salary figures are via Spotrac and do not include players on two-way or 10-day contracts.

1. SF Jimmy Butler: $37,653,300

2. C Bam Adebayo: $30,351,780

3. PG Kyle Lowry: $28,333,334

Contract: 3 years, $85,000,002

4. SF Duncan Robinson: $16,902,000

Contract: 5 years, $90,000,000

5. SG Victor Oladipo: $8,750,000

Contract: 2 years, $18,200,000

6. SF Caleb Martin $6,479,000

Contract: 5 years, $20,408,850

7. SG Tyler Herro: $5,722,116

8. PF Kevin Love: $3,114,138

Contract: 1 year, $3,114,138

9. SF Nikola Jovic: $2,239,920

Contract: 4 years, $11,501,537

10. PF Udonis Haslem: $2,905,851

Contract: 1 year, $2,905,851

11. SG Max Strus: $1,815,677

Contract: 2 years, $3,421,816

12. PG Gabe Vincent: $1,815,677

Contract: 2 years, $3,484,855

13. PF Haywood Highsmith: $1,5752,638

Contract: 3 years, $3,945,742

14. C Omer Yurtseven: $1,752,638

Contract: 2 years, $3,241,703

15. C Cody Zeller: $743,922

Contract: 1 year, $743,922

Heat Salary Cap 2022-23: Inside the Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of May 8.

Active contracts : $149,035,368

: $149,035,368 Dead money: $58,493

$58,493 Total salary cap usage : $152,766,041

: $152,766,041 Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax space: $1,148,451

space: $1,148,451 Salary on the books for 2023-24: $200,750,283

