About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Execs & Entrepreneurs May 8, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

How Big Face Coffee Fueled the Miami Grand Prix

Boardroom got a look at the pop-up for Jimmy Butler’s Big Face Coffee brand at the Miami Grand Prix.

Formula 1 team employees, race workers, and VIPs in need of a jolt found salvation at the Miami Grand Prix thanks to one of the city’s premier athletes. In a white trailer featuring red and black lettering, Big Face Coffee — Heat superstar Jimmy Butler‘s coffee brand — kept people going this weekend.

Just outside the exclusive Paddock Club above the 10 F1 team garages — where tickets to get in cost as much as $15,000 — Big Face handed out hot and cold espressos, cortados, cappuccinos, and lattes with various infusions and formulas. Normally, cups could cost up to $20 apiece, but this weekend, it was free. It’s just a small perk offered to those with paddock access, courtesy of what started as a side project for Butler in the NBA’s 2020 pandemic bubble.

Inside the trailer, Boardroom spoke with expert barista Rodney Mustelier, who works with Butler at his home, and estimated that the brand would hand out between 4 and 5,000 cups of coffee per day at the Grand Prix.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

“A group of us make coffee at his house,” Mustelier said with machines whirring in the background, also pointing out a few others staffing the Big Face truck. “He’ll have somebody come by and prep him for the game.”

Butler has done other Big Face pop-up concepts in the past, most recently at the Miami Open tennis tournament, also held at Hard Rock. On Friday, Butler was seen walking from the Big Face location across the garage area with a strong stride despite spraining his right ankle and missing Game 2 of the Heat’s second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks. He returned to the lineup Saturday, scoring 28 points in Miami’s 19-point win to take the series lead.

But how much does Jimmy Buckets really know about coffee?

“He knows plenty,” Mustelier said. “Jimmy has a pretty developed palate. And when you give him something that’s off, he’ll tell you that it’s off. So I respect that a lot.”

In a weekend where Miami was the center of the global sporting universe, Butler characteristically made his presence known on the court and just off the track, one cup at a time.

Read More:

Big Face CoffeeNBAMiami HeatJimmy ButlerFormula 1Miami Grand Prix
About The Author
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.