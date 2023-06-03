The former G League standout has grown into a key contributor for Miami — Boardroom takes a closer at the Heat’s Gabe Vincent contract.

Three of the current starting five for the Miami Heat were not selected in the NBA Draft. One of those players is point guard Gabe Vincent, who went undrafted after spending four years at the University of California-Santa Barbara. Vincent’s NBA journey started in 2018 in Sacramento with a camp invite in an attempt to make the Kings roster. He was waived before the season started, and it would be more than a year before he would find his way back to the NBA.

Vincent was an Olympian in 2020, making the Nigerian national team; he was on the roster that upset Team USA the following year. But it was in 2020 when the Miami Heat extended the former G-League player a two-way contract, making him a restricted free agent. Vincent played his way solidly into the rotation and the Heat signed him to a two-year, $3 million deal.

With that in mind, let’s break down the details of the Heat’s current Gabe Vincent contract, as well as his career earnings to date.

Gabe Vincent Contract & Salary Details

All figures courtesy of Spotrac.

Years: 2

Total value: $3,484,855

Average annual value: $1,742,428

Free agency: 2023

2021-22 salary: $1,669,178

2022-23: $1,815,677

After the season ends, Vincent is set to enter free agency. Given his play, especially in the postseason, Miami and other teams are certain to want his services. This is his first opportunity to land a long-term deal, further securing his financial future and NBA career. The 26-year-old will experience being sought after and finding more value in the next part of his basketball journey.

Gabe Vincent’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $3,534,855