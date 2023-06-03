The former G League standout has grown into a key contributor for Miami — Boardroom takes a closer at the Heat’s Gabe Vincent contract.
Three of the current starting five for the Miami Heat were not selected in the NBA Draft. One of those players is point guard Gabe Vincent, who went undrafted after spending four years at the University of California-Santa Barbara. Vincent’s NBA journey started in 2018 in Sacramento with a camp invite in an attempt to make the Kings roster. He was waived before the season started, and it would be more than a year before he would find his way back to the NBA.
Vincent was an Olympian in 2020, making the Nigerian national team; he was on the roster that upset Team USA the following year. But it was in 2020 when the Miami Heat extended the former G-League player a two-way contract, making him a restricted free agent. Vincent played his way solidly into the rotation and the Heat signed him to a two-year, $3 million deal.
With that in mind, let’s break down the details of the Heat’s current Gabe Vincent contract, as well as his career earnings to date.
Gabe Vincent Contract & Salary Details
All figures courtesy of Spotrac.
Years: 2
Total value: $3,484,855
Average annual value: $1,742,428
Free agency: 2023
2021-22 salary: $1,669,178
2022-23: $1,815,677
After the season ends, Vincent is set to enter free agency. Given his play, especially in the postseason, Miami and other teams are certain to want his services. This is his first opportunity to land a long-term deal, further securing his financial future and NBA career. The 26-year-old will experience being sought after and finding more value in the next part of his basketball journey.
Gabe Vincent’s Career Earnings
TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $3,534,855
More NBA Contracts:
The Denver Nuggets’ Patience Is Paying Off
The Nuggets endured delayed debuts and numerous injuries to get to where they are today — the NBA Finals. Patience: An ability or willingness to suppress restlessness or annoyance when confronted with delay, according…
Monty Williams, Gregg Popovich & the Highest-paid Coaches in the NBA
Who sits atop the NBA coach salary throne? Check out the full rundown led by Detroit Pistons’ record-setting boss, whose deal could reportedly swell to nine figures….