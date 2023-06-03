A respected NBA champ with All-Star credentials, he rolled into Miami for one more title run — Boardroom takes a closer look at the Heat’s Kyle Lowry contract, as well as his career earnings on the court.

It feels like Kyle Lowry has been in the NBA forever. At the same time, it’s almost as if he turned 37 years of age in the blink of an eye. The former first-round pick by the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2006 is now plying his trade for the Miami Heat as one of 10 oldest active players in the Association at the tail end of what has been a stellar career.

That career includes almost a decade for the Toronto Raptors. There, he became one of the franchise’s best, most important, and beloved players. His tenure peaked in helping Toronto capture its first-ever NBA championship in 2019, but sometimes, even franchise cornerstones may need to part ways in order to find the next mountain to climb. In 2021, still determined to persevere as a productive veteran presence for a contending team, Lowry became a free agent.

While the Heat did not technically sign the six-time All-Star to his current three-year, $85 million deal, the team was more than willing to acquire him as a part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Raptors — with that in mind, Boardroom takes a look at the details behind Miami’s Kyle Lowry contract, as well as the player’s impressive career earnings on the court.

Kyle Lowry Contract Details and Salary

All figures via Spotrac.

Years: 3

Total value: $85,000,002

Average annual value:$28,333,334

Free agency: 2024

Annual salary numbers:

2021-22: $26,984,128

2022-23: $28,333,334

2023-24: $29,682,540

Through his 17th year in the NBA, Lowry still ranks in the top 10% of players in average annual contract value, as well as the third-highest on the Heat as of this writing. A fitting example of what “Heat Culture” represents, if he plays out his contract, he’ll surpass both the $250 million and $275 million milestones in career earnings, a feat only 10 players in the history of the league through 2022-23 have ever accomplished.

Kyle Lowry’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $245,366,160

TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2023-24: $275,048,700