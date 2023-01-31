This article originally appeared at FanDuel

Is a quarterback inevitable, or is there can’t-miss value elsewhere? Check out FanDuel’s Super Bowl LVII MVP prediction for Chiefs vs. Eagles on Feb. 12.

Super Bowl LVII is set as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy. The NFC’s No. 1 seed enters as a slight 1.5-point favorite as of this writing at FanDuel Sportsbook, but that’s not the only way to get in on the betting action ahead of kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 12.

Odds have been released for which player will take home the honor of Super Bowl MVP. Over the last 10 years, six quarterbacks have been named MVP alongside two linebackers and two wide receivers; it’s no wonder Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts check in with odds that tower above anyone else’s.

With that being said, let’s take a deeper dive into the latest Super Bowl MVP odds and make a prediction.

Super Bowl MVP Prediction & Best Bet

There’s no trick here: Bettors that are leaning toward backing the Chiefs should take Patrick Mahomes at +120 odds and bettors leaning toward backing the Eagles should take Jalen Hurts at +125 odds. History has shown that QBs that know how to make plays when it matters the most win MVP.

I find myself leaning toward Hurts for a few reasons. The third-year pro has a dual-threat capability that could haunt this Kansas City’s defense. The Chiefs allowed the fifth-most rushing yards to opposing QBs this season, and Hurts ranked fourth at the position with 760 rushing yards in 2022.

The Super Bowl record for rushing yards by a QB is 64, set by Steve McNair over 20 years ago. Hurts has a shot to put his name in the record books — and don’t forget that he has a nose for the end zone as well. The 24-year-old has tallied 15 rushing TDs this season, which is an NFL record at QB.

Hurts has the ability to tally 70-plus yards on the ground and score a touchdown, while he also has the ability to pass for 250-plus yards and a couple of scores. He makes an impact on every single offensive play for Philly, which defines an MVP. Being able to back him at +125 lines up as a steal.

BET: Jalen Hurts (+125)

Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds

Futures betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 30, 2023.

— Larry Rupp

