He’s a true impact player for one of the NFL’s best teams, and he’s starting to get paid like it — check out all the Eagles’ Dallas Goedert salary particulars.

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most lethal offenses in all of football, and tight end Dallas Goedert is right in the middle of it. Three years after they selected him 49th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, the 27-year-old signed a four-year, $57 million contract with the team in November of 2021 after proving himself as a rising star at the position.

At the time of the extension, he had tallied 166 receptions for 1,894 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first 51 career games (34 starts), but the deal was a testament to the confidence in Goedert as a go-to playmaker — pen went to paper just one month after Philly traded away three-time Pro Bowler TE Zach Ertz to Arizona.

When he signed his extension in 2021, he became the third-highest-paid tight end in the NFL based on average annual value at $14.25 million per year. The tight end market boomed in 2022, but Goedert still only fell one spot after Darren Waller signed a deal with the Raiders pays him an average salary of $17 million per annum.

Currently a major target for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, the tight end earned his money and respect around the league — let’s take a closer look at Philly’s Dallas Goedert contract, as well as his career earnings to date.

Dallas Goedert Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $57,000,000

Average annual value: $14,250,000

Guaranteed at signing: $14,921,888

Total guaranteed money: $35,171,888

Free agency: 2026

2022 salary: $4,250,660

2023: $14,250,000

2024: $14,250,000

2025: $14,250,000

Dallas Goedert’s one-handed catch for the TD



Elite play by an elite player #Eagles



pic.twitter.com/cv9entIsi5 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 22, 2023

As things stand, Goedert’s deal currently ranks him:

No. 23 among NFL tight ends in 2022 salary

No. 1 at the position in 2023 salary, No. 2 in 2024, and No. 4 in 2025 as of this writing

No. 4 among tight ends in average annual contract value

No. 3 at the position by average annual contract value

Dallas Goedert’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY THRU 2022: $3,975,582

CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $12,388,379

OTHER BONUS/INCENTIVES: $3,215,660

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $19,579,620

TOTAL ESTIMATED EARNINGS THRU 2025: $62,329,620

Read More: