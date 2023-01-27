About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Contracts & Salaries January 27, 2023
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio

Dallas Goedert Contract & Salary Breakdown

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
He’s a true impact player for one of the NFL’s best teams, and he’s starting to get paid like it — check out all the Eagles’ Dallas Goedert salary particulars.

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most lethal offenses in all of football, and tight end Dallas Goedert is right in the middle of it. Three years after they selected him 49th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, the 27-year-old signed a four-year, $57 million contract with the team in November of 2021 after proving himself as a rising star at the position.

At the time of the extension, he had tallied 166 receptions for 1,894 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first 51 career games (34 starts), but the deal was a testament to the confidence in Goedert as a go-to playmaker — pen went to paper just one month after Philly traded away three-time Pro Bowler TE Zach Ertz to Arizona.

When he signed his extension in 2021, he became the third-highest-paid tight end in the NFL based on average annual value at $14.25 million per year. The tight end market boomed in 2022, but Goedert still only fell one spot after Darren Waller signed a deal with the Raiders pays him an average salary of $17 million per annum.

Currently a major target for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, the tight end earned his money and respect around the league — let’s take a closer look at Philly’s Dallas Goedert contract, as well as his career earnings to date.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Dallas Goedert Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4
Total value: $57,000,000
Average annual value: $14,250,000
Guaranteed at signing: $14,921,888
Total guaranteed money: $35,171,888
Free agency: 2026

2022 salary: $4,250,660
2023: $14,250,000
2024: $14,250,000
2025: $14,250,000

As things stand, Goedert’s deal currently ranks him:

  • No. 23 among NFL tight ends in 2022 salary
  • No. 1 at the position in 2023 salary, No. 2 in 2024, and No. 4 in 2025 as of this writing
  • No. 4 among tight ends in average annual contract value
  • No. 3 at the position by average annual contract value

Dallas Goedert’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY THRU 2022: $3,975,582
CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $12,388,379
OTHER BONUS/INCENTIVES: $3,215,660

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022$19,579,620

TOTAL ESTIMATED EARNINGS THRU 2025: $62,329,620

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

ContractsDallas GoedertNFLfootballPhiladelphia EaglesNFL contracts
About The Author
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. Puccio has 10 years of experience in journalism and content creation, previously working for SB Nation, The Associated Press, New York Daily News, SNY, and Front Office Sports. In 2016, he received New York University's CCTOP scholarship and earned a bachelor's degree in Communications from St. John's University. He can be spotted a mile away thanks to his plaid suits and thick New York accent. Don't believe us? Check his Twitter @APooch.