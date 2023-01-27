He’s a true impact player for one of the NFL’s best teams, and he’s starting to get paid like it — check out all the Eagles’ Dallas Goedert salary particulars.
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most lethal offenses in all of football, and tight end Dallas Goedert is right in the middle of it. Three years after they selected him 49th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, the 27-year-old signed a four-year, $57 million contract with the team in November of 2021 after proving himself as a rising star at the position.
At the time of the extension, he had tallied 166 receptions for 1,894 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first 51 career games (34 starts), but the deal was a testament to the confidence in Goedert as a go-to playmaker — pen went to paper just one month after Philly traded away three-time Pro Bowler TE Zach Ertz to Arizona.
When he signed his extension in 2021, he became the third-highest-paid tight end in the NFL based on average annual value at $14.25 million per year. The tight end market boomed in 2022, but Goedert still only fell one spot after Darren Waller signed a deal with the Raiders pays him an average salary of $17 million per annum.
Currently a major target for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, the tight end earned his money and respect around the league — let’s take a closer look at Philly’s Dallas Goedert contract, as well as his career earnings to date.
Dallas Goedert Contract Details & Salary
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
Years: 4
Total value: $57,000,000
Average annual value: $14,250,000
Guaranteed at signing: $14,921,888
Total guaranteed money: $35,171,888
Free agency: 2026
2022 salary: $4,250,660
2023: $14,250,000
2024: $14,250,000
2025: $14,250,000
As things stand, Goedert’s deal currently ranks him:
- No. 23 among NFL tight ends in 2022 salary
- No. 1 at the position in 2023 salary, No. 2 in 2024, and No. 4 in 2025 as of this writing
- No. 4 among tight ends in average annual contract value
- No. 3 at the position by average annual contract value
Dallas Goedert’s Career Earnings
CAREER BASE SALARY THRU 2022: $3,975,582
CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $12,388,379
OTHER BONUS/INCENTIVES: $3,215,660
TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $19,579,620
TOTAL ESTIMATED EARNINGS THRU 2025: $62,329,620
