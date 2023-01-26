Having been in the league since 2008, Chad Henne has built a reputation as one of the better backups in the NFL. Boardroom breaks down his current contract.

Few thought that Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne would be part of the discussion amid a Super Bowl run, but here we are. MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in a divisional round win against the Jaguars — and even though he returned to play, there’s no doubt that all eyes will be on that ankle.

This is where Henne comes in. During the playoff win against Jacksonville, Henne filled in nicely for Mahomes, who went back to the locker room toward the end of the second half. The 37-year-old completed five of his seven passes for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Now that there’s some context behind why Boardroom might be breaking down a backup QB with an 18-36 career record, it’s worth emphasizing how crucial backup QBs were this past season. At least 69 different backups started a game during the regular season, which set a new NFL record. Henne would be No. 70 (including the playoffs).

With all this in mind, let’s check out the Chiefs’ Chad Henne contract details for 2022, as well as an earnings overview for his 15-year career.

Click here to read Boardroom’s full breakdown of the highest-paid NFL QBs of the 2022 season.

Chad Henne Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 1

Total value: $2,000,000

Average annual value: $2,000,000

Total guaranteed: $2,000,000

Free agency: 2023

2022 base salary: $1,120,000

2022 signing bonus: $800,000

Chad Henne has made $40 million over 15 seasons ($24 million of it from the Jaguars).

Candidate for the Business of Football Hall of Fame. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 21, 2023

Chad Henne’s Career Earnings

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $24,240,000

BONUS & INCENTIVE EARNINGS THRU 2022: $14,365,500

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $38,605,500

Read More: