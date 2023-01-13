Jacksonville Jaguars Free Agents 2023

The AFC South champs took an impressive step forward in 2022 — check out the full list of upcoming Jaguars free agents for the 2023 offseason.

Were the Duval boys even supposed to be here? The conventional wisdom entering the 2022 NFL season maintained that the Tennessee Titans held pole position in the AFC South division until further notice; meanwhile, following a disastrous campaign that saw Urban Meyer last just 13 games with a horrific 2-11 record, this was widely expected to be a rebuilding year on the banks of the mighty St. John’s.

Then, the Jacksonville Jaguars messed with the whole program, besting the field to claim an unlikely division title.

And looking ahead to next season and beyond, most of the core of this team is likely to remain in place — but nonetheless, this is an organization with some intriguing roster decisions to make in the spring and summer months if the goal is to build a foundation for AFC South supremacy around Trevor Lawrence and Co.

With that in mind, Boardroom takes a closer look at each of the upcoming Jaguars free agents hitting the open market during the 2023 offseason.

2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Free Agents

NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.

Unrestricted free agents

1. TE Dan Arnold

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 2 years, $6,000,000

: 2 years, $6,000,000 2022 salary: $2,535,000

2. QB C.J. Beathard

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 2 years, $5,000,000

: 2 years, $5,000,000 2022 salary: $2,726,464

3. TE Evan Engram

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $9,000,000

: 1 year, $9,000,000 2022 salary: $9,200,000

Most receiving yards by a TE in #Jaguars history:



🥇 Evan Engram – 766pic.twitter.com/r3wGpemPcj — Jaguars PFN (@Jaguars_PFN) January 11, 2023

4. DE Adam Gotsis

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,235,000

5. CB Tre Herndon

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $1,187,500

6. WR Marvin Jones

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 2 years, $12,500,000

: 2 years, $12,500,000 2022 salary: $6,000,000

7. DE Arden Key

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $4,000,000

: 1 year, $4,000,000 2022 salary: $4,000,000

8. TE Chris Manhertz

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 2 years, $6,650,000

: 2 years, $6,650,000 2022 salary: $2,900,000

9. DT Corey Peters

Age : 34

: 34 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,120,000

: 1 year, $1,120,000 2022 salary: $808,888

10. DE Dawuane Smoot

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 2 years, $10,000,000

: 2 years, $10,000,000 2022 salary: $4,585,294

11. OT Jawaan Taylor

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $7,823,899

: 4 years, $7,823,899 2022 salary: $2,790,000

12. S Andrew Wingard

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,433,000 (via OverTheCap)

: 1 year, $2,433,000 (via OverTheCap) 2022 salary: $2,433,000

Restricted free agents

RB JaMycal Hasty

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $895,000

: 1 year, $895,000 2022 salary: $895,000

Jaguars 2023 Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $160,909,118

Dead cap money: $34,849,526

Total salary cap usage: $231,233,180

Salary cap space: $2,719,175

Read More: