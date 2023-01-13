Jacksonville Jaguars Free Agents 2023

The AFC South champs took an impressive step forward in 2022 — check out the full list of upcoming Jaguars free agents for the 2023 offseason.
Were the Duval boys even supposed to be here? The conventional wisdom entering the 2022 NFL season maintained that the Tennessee Titans held pole position in the AFC South division until further notice; meanwhile, following a disastrous campaign that saw Urban Meyer last just 13 games with a horrific 2-11 record, this was widely expected to be a rebuilding year on the banks of the mighty St. John’s.
Then, the Jacksonville Jaguars messed with the whole program, besting the field to claim an unlikely division title.
And looking ahead to next season and beyond, most of the core of this team is likely to remain in place — but nonetheless, this is an organization with some intriguing roster decisions to make in the spring and summer months if the goal is to build a foundation for AFC South supremacy around Trevor Lawrence and Co.
With that in mind, Boardroom takes a closer look at each of the upcoming Jaguars free agents hitting the open market during the 2023 offseason.
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Free Agents
NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.
Unrestricted free agents
1. TE Dan Arnold
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $6,000,000
- 2022 salary: $2,535,000
2. QB C.J. Beathard
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $5,000,000
- 2022 salary: $2,726,464
3. TE Evan Engram
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $9,000,000
- 2022 salary: $9,200,000
4. DE Adam Gotsis
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
- 2022 salary: $1,235,000
5. CB Tre Herndon
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $1,187,500
6. WR Marvin Jones
- Age: 32
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $12,500,000
- 2022 salary: $6,000,000
7. DE Arden Key
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $4,000,000
- 2022 salary: $4,000,000
8. TE Chris Manhertz
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $6,650,000
- 2022 salary: $2,900,000
9. DT Corey Peters
- Age: 34
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
- 2022 salary: $808,888
10. DE Dawuane Smoot
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $10,000,000
- 2022 salary: $4,585,294
11. OT Jawaan Taylor
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $7,823,899
- 2022 salary: $2,790,000
12. S Andrew Wingard
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,433,000 (via OverTheCap)
- 2022 salary: $2,433,000
Restricted free agents
RB JaMycal Hasty
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
Jaguars 2023 Salary Cap Details
Active contracts: $160,909,118
Dead cap money: $34,849,526
Total salary cap usage: $231,233,180
Salary cap space: $2,719,175
