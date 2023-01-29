The running back hits free agency this offseason after the final year of his rookie deal expires once Philadelphia’s postseason run ends. Boardroom explores what his next contract could look like.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is having a breakout year, landing his first Pro Bowl bid in the fourth year of his career. Playing in the final season of his rookie contract worth $5,350,175 over four years, the 25-year-old is in line for a big payday this offseason — in Philly or elsewhere.

During the regular season, the 5-foot-11, 211-pound Sanders finished the regular season with the fifth-most rushing yards (1,269) and the fourth-most rushing touchdowns (11) in the NFL. His performance will undoubtedly aid him in negotiations when he hits free agency this offseason.

“We try to ignore all the stuff that’s being said about us, but we hear it, we see it. I just tuck it in. And I think about it all friggin’ day,” Sanders told ESPN. “Especially when I’m training, I’m thinking like, ‘OK, I really don’t have no respect out here. Why don’t people respect me?’ Stuff like that going through my head. I just wanted to earn a lot of respect. And the only way I knew how to do that was work, work, work.”

Needed a lil extra push today https://t.co/o9BJI25b7K — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) January 26, 2023

Keep in mind, the free agent RB market is stacked with the likes of Saquon Barkley, Jamaal Williams, Josh Jacobs, and several others. The market for backs is already very low, but that could change. As of now, the market hasn’t adjusted — but it can once the first big shoe drops.

Let’s take a look at what the market value for Miles Sanders is and what he can get from the Eagles … or from another team.

What Is Miles Sanders’ 2023 Market Value?

Spotrac determines its own market value estimates based on a player’s age, contract status, and statistical production. It doesn’t take into account wins, awards, or playoff performance, but it’s a useful measuring stick when comparing other players’ contracts.

Projecting the size of a Sanders contract

By Spotrac’s estimates, a Miles Sanders contract is pegged at two years, $14,447,822 . That would rank No. 13 among RBs in terms of total value.

. That would rank among RBs in terms of total value. His average annual salary is projected at $7,223,911, which would rank ninth among RBs in terms of average salary, one spot behind Joe Mixon.

Comparable RBs By Value

PLAYER YRS TOTAL AAV AGE (SIGNED) Leonard Fournette 3 $21M $7M 27 Joe Mixon 4 $48M $12M 24 Gus Edwards 2 $9M $4.5M 26 Rashaad Penny 1 $5.7M $5.7M 26 Averages 2.5 $20.9 $8.4 25.8

Comparable RBs By Stats

PLAYER RUSH Y/G RUSH TD/G FUM/G RATING Fournette 43.67 0.52 0.04 66.6 Mixon 76.83 0.43 0 76.7 Edwards 44.81 0.25 0.09 76.7 Penny 60.23 0.46 0 68.6 Average 56.4 0.42 0.03 72.2 Miles Sanders (2021 & 2022) 71.91 0.35 0.04 74.2

All things told, Sanders is in a good position to finally get his due. Philly has $10,414,160 in cap space as it enters the 2023 offseason (whenever that may be) — and Sanders should be one of their top priorities. Saquon reportedly wants something in the range of Christian McCaffrey, who’s the highest-paid back in the NFL by average annual salary.

If Barkley gets anything remotely close, expect that $7.2 million figure above to also increase for Sanders.

