Travis Kelce Contract & Salary Breakdown

The Kansas City Chiefs still have one of the NFL’s best tight ends on their roster. Boardroom takes a look at the Travis Kelce contract.
The most pressing issue for the Kansas City Chiefs coming into this season was how they would adjust to an offense without Tyreek Hill. It all seemed to center around one player: All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.
The man has delivered. Through four games, Kelce is tied for eighth in the NFL in receptions (26), tenth in receiving yards (322), and has three touchdowns to his name. Most importantly, the Chiefs are off to a 3-1 start.
Kelce was a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of the University of Cincinnati. A decade later, he is among the NFL’s best pass catchers, regardless of position. The Chiefs locked Kelce up with an extension that began this year at four years and $57 million. Over $20 million of that contract was guaranteed at signing, and Kelce will be under contract until after 2025 season.
Travis Kelce Contract Details & Salary
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
Years: 4
Total value: $57,250,000
Average annual value: $14,312,500
Guaranteed at signing: $20,750,000
Total guaranteed money: $22,750,000
Free agency: 2026
Kelce is in pursuit of his seventh-straight 1,000-yard season as a pass catcher. This would extend his own NFL record, as he already has two more than Rob Gronkowski. Now 32 years old, Kelce appears to have a few more years of high productivity left in him. Kelce has the second-largest deal among tight ends and is top-five in base salary in 2022, earning $7.5 million. And, as perhaps the most important player in the Chiefs’ offense not named Patrick Mahomes, one could argue he deserves a lot more.
Travis Kelce’s Career Earnings
CAREER BASE SALARY: $40,410,000
CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $10,545,304
TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $64,782,220
TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025 SEASON: $107,282,220
