About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Entertainment September 25, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift, Inc.: The Numbers and Impact Behind the Pop Culture Phenomenon

Cooper Neill/Getty Images
From digital footprint to merch to live event impact and beyond, let’s take a closer look at the economics of the two-time Super Bowl champ and the pop superstar.

Perhaps you have heard about this thing that happened over the weekend in Kansas City. Perhaps you have not heard about it. In any event, it was downright unavoidable: Sporting KC defeated the Houston Dynamo 2-1 despite losing Johnny Russell to a first-half red card.

But at least one other thing happened this weekend in the land of burnt ends and molasses: we were reminded that shipping is not just something DHL does.

More specifically, the internet hurtled to the edge of Kim K Butt Champagne™ levels of breakage amid seismic rumblings that All-Pro Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and global pop music superstar Taylor Swift were perhaps quite possibly A THING. This is not mere celebrity gossip, however — it’s a pop culture phenomenon with the potential to generate an impact across several sectors of the sports and entertainment economy to the tune of millions (or even billions) of dollars.

No, it’s not hyperbole. It’s just 2023. Let’s take a closer look at the numbers behind the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift intrigue.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Economy

SOURCES: QuestionPro, TIME, Statista, Spotrac

Travis + Chiefs

  • Kelce on Twitter: 960K followers
  • Kelce on IG: 2.7M
  • Kelce Pro Bowls: 8
  • Kelce Super Bowl titles: 2
  • Kelce t-shirt: $35+ at Fanatics
  • Kelce jersey: $130+ at Fanatics
  • Chiefs ticket revenue: $9.625M per game (2022)
  • Chiefs overall revenue: $540M (2022)

Taylor + Eras Tour

  • Swift on Twitter: 94.4M followers
  • Swift on IG: 272M
  • Swift Billboard No. 1 albums: 12
  • Swift Grammy Awards: 12
  • Eras t-shirt: $45
  • Eras hoodie: $75
  • Eras tour revenue: ~13.6M per show
  • Proj. tour economic impact: $5B

Other Key Stats From the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Era

  • The 2023 Chiefs roster costs $213.77 million against the NFL salary cap.
  • The average Eras Tour attendee spends approximately $1,300 before and during the experience.
  • Kelce made the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, while Swift is recognized as the highest-earning female musical artist of the 2010s with an estimated $825 million.
  • Forbes estimated Swift’s net worth to be $740 million in June of 2023.
  • Kelce’s NFL earnings through the 2023 season total $77.03 million. His active contract is worth $57.25 million over four years.
  • Swift has released 11 RIAA-certified Platinum albums to date, with the Diamond (10x Platinum) Fearless leading the way.
  • Kelce holds numerous NFL tight end records, including most seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards (7), single-season receiving yards (1,416), seasons with 100+ receptions (3), and games with 100+ yards (35)

He’s a bit behind the pace, but would anyone be shocked if Kelce torches the record books and registers 1,989 receiving yards this season between the regular season and the playoffs?

Go ahead and place your futures bets now.

Read More:

Want to Wear it Like Kelce?
Get Your Chiefs Gear Now!
NFLfootballMusicKansas City ChiefsTravis KelceTaylor Swift
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.