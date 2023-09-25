Perhaps you have heard about this thing that happened over the weekend in Kansas City. Perhaps you have not heard about it. In any event, it was downright unavoidable: Sporting KC defeated the Houston Dynamo 2-1 despite losing Johnny Russell to a first-half red card.

But at least one other thing happened this weekend in the land of burnt ends and molasses: we were reminded that shipping is not just something DHL does.

More specifically, the internet hurtled to the edge of Kim K Butt Champagne™ levels of breakage amid seismic rumblings that All-Pro Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and global pop music superstar Taylor Swift were perhaps quite possibly A THING. This is not mere celebrity gossip, however — it’s a pop culture phenomenon with the potential to generate an impact across several sectors of the sports and entertainment economy to the tune of millions (or even billions) of dollars.

No, it’s not hyperbole. It’s just 2023. Let’s take a closer look at the numbers behind the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift intrigue.

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Economy

SOURCES: QuestionPro, TIME, Statista, Spotrac

Travis + Chiefs Kelce on Twitter : 960K followers

: 960K followers Kelce on IG: 2.7M Kelce Pro Bowls : 8

: 8 Kelce Super Bowl titles: 2 Kelce t-shirt : $35+ at Fanatics

: $35+ at Fanatics Kelce jersey: $130+ at Fanatics Chiefs ticket revenue : $9.625M per game (2022)

: $9.625M per game (2022) Chiefs overall revenue: $540M (2022) Taylor + Eras Tour Swift on Twitter : 94.4M followers

: 94.4M followers Swift on IG: 272M Swift Billboard No. 1 albums : 12

: 12 Swift Grammy Awards: 12 Eras t-shirt : $45

: $45 Eras hoodie: $75 Eras tour revenue : ~13.6M per show

: ~13.6M per show Proj. tour economic impact: $5B

the Taylor Swift effect pic.twitter.com/mTAim4Y62H — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) September 25, 2023

Other Key Stats From the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Era

The 2023 Chiefs roster costs $213.77 million against the NFL salary cap.

against the NFL salary cap. The average Eras Tour attendee spends approximately $1,300 before and during the experience.

before and during the experience. Kelce made the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, while Swift is recognized as the highest-earning female musical artist of the 2010s with an estimated $825 million.

The company that made Travis Kelce's outfit changed the name from "Bedroom Painting" to "1989 Bedroom Painting" when they found out Taylor Swift was at the game.



No one knew the original name & they got millions of impressions because people thought Travis planned it.



Genius. pic.twitter.com/OFIU14iCTF — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 25, 2023

Forbes estimated Swift’s net worth to be $740 million in June of 2023.

in June of 2023. Kelce’s NFL earnings through the 2023 season total $77.03 million . His active contract is worth $57.25 million over four years .

. His active contract is worth . Swift has released 11 RIAA-certified Platinum albums to date, with the Diamond (10x Platinum) Fearless leading the way.

to date, with the Diamond (10x Platinum) Fearless leading the way. Kelce holds numerous NFL tight end records, including most seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards (7), single-season receiving yards (1,416), seasons with 100+ receptions (3), and games with 100+ yards (35)

Taylor Swift wears the NB 550 at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game and now it’s trending on New Balance’s website 👀 pic.twitter.com/U60py7eeKT — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 25, 2023

He’s a bit behind the pace, but would anyone be shocked if Kelce torches the record books and registers 1,989 receiving yards this season between the regular season and the playoffs?

Go ahead and place your futures bets now.