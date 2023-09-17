Who’s No. 1? Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the highest-paid TEs in football, including the NFL’s top tight end contracts overall.
Who’s the best tight end in the NFL? You may be a Travis Kelce guy or you may be a George Kittle guy. You may be one of those sneaky cats in the corner of a Mark Andrews or a Darren Waller. But what if I told you that on this year’s highest-paid TE list, none of those players are even among the top five?
Or top six, for that matter???
Yes, we’ve seen just in the last couple of years an unmistakable increase in enthusiasm as it relates to investing in the NFL’s pass-catchiest, blitzer-blockiest position. That got us thinking — who is the mystery man sitting at the top of this salary heap?
Let’s get right to the numbers! Check out the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL for 2023, and stick around at the end for the top TE contracts by total value.
Highest-paid Tight Ends in the NFL 2023: Who’s No. 1?
Based on total cash salary as noted by Spotrac.
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|2023 $
|1. TJ Hockenson
|Vikings
|$19.39M
|2. Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|$15M
|3. Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|$14.25M
|4. Cole Kmet
|Bears
|$12.99M
|5. Dawson Knox
|Bills
|$12.54M
|6. David Njoku
|Browns
|$12.5M
|t7. Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|$12.25M
|t7. George Kittle
|49ers
|$12.25M
|9. Darren Waller
|Giants
|$11.87M
|10. Zach Ertz
|Cardinals
|$10.85M
Top Tight End Contracts by Total Value
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|CONTRACT
|1. George Kittle
|SF
|5y, $75M
|2. TJ Hockenson
|MIN
|4y, $66M
|3. Travis Kelce
|KC
|4y, $57.25M
|4. Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|4y, $57M
|5. Mark Andrews
|BAL
|4y, $56M
|6. David Njoku
|CLE
|4y, $54.75M
|7. Dawson Knox
|BUF
|4y, $52M
|8. Darren Waller
|NYG
|3y, $51M
|t9. Jonnu Smith
|ATL
|4y, $50M
|t9. Cole Kmet
|CHI
|4y, $50M
