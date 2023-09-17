About Boardroom

Deals & Investments September 17, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

NFL’s Highest-paid Tight Ends of 2023: Kelce, Kittle, Waller & More

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Who’s No. 1? Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the highest-paid TEs in football, including the NFL’s top tight end contracts overall.

Who’s the best tight end in the NFL? You may be a Travis Kelce guy or you may be a George Kittle guy. You may be one of those sneaky cats in the corner of a Mark Andrews or a Darren Waller. But what if I told you that on this year’s highest-paid TE list, none of those players are even among the top five?

Or top six, for that matter???

Yes, we’ve seen just in the last couple of years an unmistakable increase in enthusiasm as it relates to investing in the NFL’s pass-catchiest, blitzer-blockiest position. That got us thinking — who is the mystery man sitting at the top of this salary heap?

Let’s get right to the numbers! Check out the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL for 2023, and stick around at the end for the top TE contracts by total value.

Highest-paid Tight Ends in the NFL 2023: Who’s No. 1?

Based on total cash salary as noted by Spotrac.

PLAYERTEAM2023 $
1. TJ HockensonVikings$19.39M
2. Evan EngramJaguars$15M
3. Dallas GoedertEagles$14.25M
4. Cole KmetBears$12.99M
5. Dawson KnoxBills$12.54M
6. David NjokuBrowns$12.5M
t7. Travis KelceChiefs$12.25M
t7. George Kittle49ers$12.25M
9. Darren WallerGiants$11.87M
10. Zach ErtzCardinals$10.85M
Top Tight End Contracts by Total Value

PLAYERTEAMCONTRACT
1. George KittleSF5y, $75M
2. TJ HockensonMIN4y, $66M
3. Travis KelceKC4y, $57.25M
4. Dallas GoedertPHI4y, $57M
5. Mark AndrewsBAL4y, $56M
6. David NjokuCLE4y, $54.75M
7. Dawson KnoxBUF4y, $52M
8. Darren WallerNYG3y, $51M
t9. Jonnu SmithATL4y, $50M
t9. Cole KmetCHI4y, $50M

