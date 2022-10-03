George Kittle Contract & Salary Breakdown

One of the best tight ends in the NFL has recently been paid like it. Boardroom breaks down the San Francisco 49ers’ record-setting George Kittle contract.

The San Francisco 49ers have been built to contend in the NFC for the past few years. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the most creative offensive minds in the game and has schemed the team into playing in the NFC Championship game in two of the past three seasons. One of the reasons he has been able to do so is the emergence and superstar-level production of tight end George Kittle.

Kittle was a fifth-round pick out of Iowa. The value of the position is rarely rewarded with lengthy and lucrative deals. After making three Pro Bowls with two 1,000-yard seasons before the age of 26, the San Francisco 49ers locked in the big man in 2021 with a five-year, $75 million deal. Kittle will be under contract through the 2025 season. Boardroom takes a look at the numbers behind the 49ers’ record-setting George Kittle contract.

George Kittle Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 5 (Potential out after 2024)

Total value: $75,000,000

Average annual value: $15,000,000

Signing bonus: $18,000,000

Guaranteed at signing: $30,000,000

Total guaranteed money: $40,000,000

Free agency: 2026

Annual contract extension salary:

2021: $5,450,000

2022: $7,679,754

2023: $18,383,000

2024: $20,133,000

2025: $17,533,000

Kittle is the highest-paid tight end in the NFL by total contract value. Notably, his contributions extend beyond his ability to catch and run — he is a complete tight end, more than willing to block downfield in San Francisco’s run-heavy offense. He’ll make nearly $18 million more over the life of his contract than the second-highest paid tight end by that metric, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce. Kittle’s $40 million in total guarantees is also first among tight ends.

George Kittle’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY: $6,083,000

CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $18,298,287

OTHER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $13,326,754

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $37,708,041

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025 SEASON: $78,958,041

