George Kittle Contract & Salary Breakdown

One of the best tight ends in the NFL has recently been paid like it. Boardroom breaks down the San Francisco 49ers’ record-setting George Kittle contract.
The San Francisco 49ers have been built to contend in the NFC for the past few years. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the most creative offensive minds in the game and has schemed the team into playing in the NFC Championship game in two of the past three seasons. One of the reasons he has been able to do so is the emergence and superstar-level production of tight end George Kittle.
Kittle was a fifth-round pick out of Iowa. The value of the position is rarely rewarded with lengthy and lucrative deals. After making three Pro Bowls with two 1,000-yard seasons before the age of 26, the San Francisco 49ers locked in the big man in 2021 with a five-year, $75 million deal. Kittle will be under contract through the 2025 season. Boardroom takes a look at the numbers behind the 49ers’ record-setting George Kittle contract.
George Kittle Contract Details & Salary
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
Years: 5 (Potential out after 2024)
Total value: $75,000,000
Average annual value: $15,000,000
Signing bonus: $18,000,000
Guaranteed at signing: $30,000,000
Total guaranteed money: $40,000,000
Free agency: 2026
Annual contract extension salary:
2021: $5,450,000
2022: $7,679,754
2023: $18,383,000
2024: $20,133,000
2025: $17,533,000
Kittle is the highest-paid tight end in the NFL by total contract value. Notably, his contributions extend beyond his ability to catch and run — he is a complete tight end, more than willing to block downfield in San Francisco’s run-heavy offense. He’ll make nearly $18 million more over the life of his contract than the second-highest paid tight end by that metric, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce. Kittle’s $40 million in total guarantees is also first among tight ends.
George Kittle’s Career Earnings
CAREER BASE SALARY: $6,083,000
CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $18,298,287
OTHER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $13,326,754
TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $37,708,041
ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025 SEASON: $78,958,041
