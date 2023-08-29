About Boardroom

Deals & Investments August 29, 2023
Russell Steinberg
Russell Steinberg

NFL’s Highest-paid Wide Receivers of 2023: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill & More

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
Who’s No. 1? Boardroom breaks down this year’s highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, both by 2023 salary and total contract value.

Unlike certain position groups (*cough,* running backs, *cough*), a list of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL isn’t going to blow you away. Not because the numbers are boring — who couldn’t use an extra $26 million a year? — but because the expected suspects populate the top of the list.

Think about it: Who would you expect to make the most money out of any wide receiver? It’d have to be someone who is a bona fide superstar and someone who signed a new contract in the last year or two. Someone like Davante Adams in Las Vegas. Or, say, Tyreek Hill, who went from Kansas City to Miami via trade before the 2022 season and promptly signed a monster deal with the Dolphins.

But which other receivers are pulling in dollars like they’re pinpoint bombs from Patrick Mahomes? Check out the top 10 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL for 2023, and stick around for the top WR contracts by total value.

Highest-paid Wide Receivers in the NFL 2023

Based on total cash salary as noted by Spotrac.

RANKPLAYERTEAM2023 SALARY
1Davante AdamsRaiders$26.64M
2Tyreek HillDolphins$26.1M
3Stefon DiggsBills$24.41M
4D.J. MooreBears$20.16M
t-5Amari CooperBrowns$20M
t-5Chris GodwinBuccaneers$20M
t-5Cooper KuppRams$20M
8Keenan AllenChargers$19M
9Christian KirkJaguars$16.5M
10Odell Beckham Jr.Ravens$15M
NFL’s Top Wide Receiver Contracts by Total Value

RANKPLAYERTEAMTOTAL
VALUE		AVG. ANNUAL
VALUE
1Davante AdamsLVR$140M$28M
2Tyreek HillMIA$120M$30M
t-3Amari CooperCLE$100M$20M
t-3A.J. BrownPHI$100M$25M
5Stefon DiggsBUF$96M$24M
6Mike EvansTB$82.5M$16.5M
t-7Keenan AllenLAC$80.1M$20.02M
t-7Cooper KuppLAR$80.1M$26.7M
t-9Christian KirkJAC$72M$18M
t-9D.K. MetcalfSEA$72M$24M

