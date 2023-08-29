Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Who’s No. 1? Boardroom breaks down this year’s highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, both by 2023 salary and total contract value.

Unlike certain position groups (*cough,* running backs, *cough*), a list of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL isn’t going to blow you away. Not because the numbers are boring — who couldn’t use an extra $26 million a year? — but because the expected suspects populate the top of the list.

Think about it: Who would you expect to make the most money out of any wide receiver? It’d have to be someone who is a bona fide superstar and someone who signed a new contract in the last year or two. Someone like Davante Adams in Las Vegas. Or, say, Tyreek Hill, who went from Kansas City to Miami via trade before the 2022 season and promptly signed a monster deal with the Dolphins.

But which other receivers are pulling in dollars like they’re pinpoint bombs from Patrick Mahomes? Check out the top 10 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL for 2023, and stick around for the top WR contracts by total value.

Highest-paid Wide Receivers in the NFL 2023

Based on total cash salary as noted by Spotrac.

NFL’s Top Wide Receiver Contracts by Total Value