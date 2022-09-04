Stefon Diggs Contract and Salary Breakdown

The Buffalo Bills WR was recently rewarded for his Pro Bowl play with a new deal worth $96 million. Let’s have a look at the numbers inside Stefon Diggs’ new contract.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has turned himself into one of the best players in the NFL over the past couple of years, and while a lot of that transformation is due to Allen’s own individual ability, some credit must be given to the team for trading for wide receiver Stefon Diggs before the 2020 season. Not only has the 28-year-old Diggs been one of the league’s most productive pass catchers, but his abilities mixed with Allen’s playmaking have helped lead the Bills to back-to-back postseason appearances.

And rightfully so, the team awarded Stefon Diggs with a new contract — a 4-year, $96 million deal that will keep him in Buffalo until after the 2027 season. Let’s have a look at all the details of the Bills’ impressive Stefon Diggs contract.

Stefon Diggs Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $96,000,000

Average annual value: $24,000,000

Guaranteed at signing: $47,985,000

Total guaranteed money: $70,000,000

Free agency: 2028 (Potential out after 2025)

Remaining salary on current deal:

2022: $24,580,000 (includes signing bonus from extension)

Annual contract extension earnings:

2023: $24,415,000

2024: $19,005,000

2025: $18,505,000

2026: $19,597,000

2027: $18,000,000

The Buffalo Bills wideout was recently rewarded for his Pro Bowl play with a new $96 million deal. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Entering his eighth season, Diggs is arguably in the prime of his career. And during a time when the wide receiver is the position that has been getting the hefty-sized deals, other than quarterback, this payday is right on time and in line with the market. Diggs’ AAV on this deal ranks him sixth among receivers — tying him with DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks. Last year with the Bills, he had his fourth-consecutive 1,000-yard season and second-straight with at least 100 receptions. He finished 2021 with 103 catches for 1,225 yards.

Stefon Diggs’ Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY: $30,147,000

CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $36,727,713

OTHER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $16,330,708

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2021 SEASON: $83,205,421

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2027 SEASON: $182,727,421