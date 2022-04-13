Biggest NFL Contracts of the 2022 Offseason

From extensions to free agent deals to the franchise tag, tracking the most expensive contracts NFL players are signing ahead of the 2022 season.

The money is officially flowing ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The franchise tag deadline came and went on March 8. Free agency officially begins on March 16, also the official start of the new league year. And there’s a lot of fun to be had.

As pen hits paper and more big-money NFL contracts get locked in, whether via free agency, extensions, or franchise tenders, Boardroom has your running count of the biggest, most expensive deals locked in this offseason, from Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson to Derek Carr and Davante Adams and beyond.

Largest NFL Contracts Signed This Offseason

(Total Value)

All numbers via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

1. Browns QB Deshaun Watson: $230,000,000

Type: Extension

Length: 5 years

2022 salary: $46,035,000

Guaranteed money: $230,000,000

At a reported $46M per year, Deshaun Watson is now the 2nd highest average paid player in the history of football.



His reported $150M fully guaranteed at signing surpasses Aaron Rodgers by almost $50M.



All $230M is reportedly practically guaranteed.



This wasn’t just a trade. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 18, 2022

2. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $160,000,000

Type: Extension

Length: 4 years

2022 salary: $61,500,000

Guaranteed money: $130,000,000

3. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $150,815,000

Type: Extension

Length: 3 years

2022 salary: $42,000,000

Guaranteed money: $150,815,000

4. Raiders WR Davante Adams: $141,250,000

Type: Extension

Length: 5 years

2022 salary: $23,320,576

Guaranteed money: $65,670,000

5. Raiders QB Derek Carr: $121,500,000

Type: Extension

Length: 3 years

2022 salary: $19,877,519

Guaranteed money: Not reported

NOTE: Carr’s three-year extension begins next season.

The Raiders have been SPENDING this offseason:



QB Derek Carr: 3-years, $121.5M

WR Davante Adams: 5-years, $142.5M

DE Maxx Crosby: 4-years, $98.98M

Edge Chandler Jones: 3-years, $51M



💰 💰 💰 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 13, 2022

t-6. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: $120,000,000

Type: Extension

Length: 4 years

2022 salary: Not reported

Guaranteed money: $72,200,000

NOTE: Hill’s deal includes three new years and $75 million in new money, adding to his previous on-the-books salary for 2022.

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Hill’s contract extension with the Dolphins.

t-6. Bills EDGE Von Miller: $120,000,000

Type: Free agency (via Rams)

Length: 6 years

2022 salary: $19,970,000

Guaranteed money: $51,435,000

8. Bills WR Stefon Diggs: $104,000,000

Type: Extension

Length: 4 years

2022 salary: Not reported

Guaranteed money: $70,000,000

9. Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby: $94,000,000

Type: Extension

Length: 4 years

2022 salary: $16,882,000

Guaranteed money: $53,000,000

3-11-20 – The day Maxx Crosby got sober and turned his life around.



3-11-22 – The day Maxx Crosby became one of the NFL’s highest-paid defenders.



What a journey. https://t.co/jNRpCh1yHu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2022

10. Titans EDGE Harold Landry III: $87,500,000

Type: Extension

Length: 5 years

2022 salary: Not reported

Guaranteed money: $52,500,000

11. Jaguars WR Christian Kirk: $84,000,000

Type: Free agency (via Cardinals)

Length: 4 years

2022 salary: $20,250,000

Guaranteed money: $52,500,000

Christian Kirk’s deal:

Signing bonus: $20M

Salaries: $1.5M, $15.5M, $14.5M, $15.5M

Annual roster bonuses: $500K

Annual workout bonuses: $500K

Annual incentives: $3M

2024 roster bonus: $1M



Max value of $84M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

12. Chargers CB J.C. Jackson: $82,500,000

Type: Free agency (via Patriots)

Length: 5 years

2022 salary: $28,000,000

Guaranteed money: $40,000,000

13. Dolphins OT Terron Armstead: $75,000,000

Type: Free agency (via Saints)

Length: 5 years

2022 salary: Not reported

Guaranteed money: $43,370,000

t-14. Broncos EDGE Randy Gregory: $70,000,000

Type: Free agency (via Cowboys)

Length: 5 years

2022 salary: $14,000,000

Guaranteed money: $28,000,000

t-14. Ravens S Marcus Williams: $70,000,000

Type: Free agency (via Saints)

Length: 5 years

2022 salary: Not reported

Guaranteed money: $37,000,000

16. Panthers WR D.J. Moore: $61,884,000

Type: Extension

Length: 3 years

2022 salary: $11,116,000

Guaranteed money: $41,600,000

17. Dolphins EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah: $65,400,000

Type: Extension

Length: 4 years

2022 salary: $17,350,000

Guaranteed money: $32,000,000

18. Cowboys WR Michael Gallup: $62,500,000

Type: Extension

Length: 5 years

2022 salary: $13,000,000

Guaranteed money: $27,000,000

19. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin: $60,000,000

Type: Extension

Length: 3 years

2022 salary: $20,000,000

Guaranteed money: $40,000,000

20. Falcons OT Jake Matthews: $55,000,000

Type: Extension

Length: 3 years

2022 salary: $12,500,000

Guaranteed money: Not reported

Largest NFL Contracts Signed This Offseason

(Average Annual Value)

1. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $50,271,667

2022 salary cap hit: $28,533,569

Free agency: 2025

NOTE: Alternatively, calculating AAV based strictly on the number of new years (two) and the amount of new money ($123,844,412) in Rodgers’ deal produces a figure of $61,922,206.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' deal …



'22: $1.15M base, $40.8M roster bonus.

'23: $59.465M base.

'24: $49.25M base.

'25: $15.85M base, $5M option bonus.

'26: $10M base, $5M option bonus.



• '22-'23: fully guaranteed.

• '22-'24: injury guaranteed.

• Options due 4/15/25, 4/15/26. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 15, 2022

2. Browns QB Deshaun Watson: $46,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: $10,035,000

Free agency: 2027

3. Raiders QB Derek Carr: $41,500,000

2022 salary cap hit: $19,877,519 (extension begins next year)

Free agency: 2025

4. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $40,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: $13,500,000

Free agency: 2027 (potential out following 2025 season)

5. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: $35,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: $31,416,668

Free agency: 2024

NOTE: Cousins’ deal reportedly lowers his previous 2022 salary cap number, extends him through 2023, and includes two non-guaranteed years covering 2024 and ’25.

Vikings gave Kirk Cousins a one-year, fully-guaranteed $35 million extension, per source. He will make $40 million this year and $30 million next. Deal has two voidable years in it to lower his cap number this year to $31.25M. $15M of deal will be paid by this time next year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2022

6. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: $30,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: Not reported

Free agency: 2026

7. Raiders WR Davante Adams: $28,250,000

2022 salary cap hit: $8,170,576

Free agency: 2027

8. Bills WR Stefon Diggs: $26,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: Not reported

Free agency: 2028

9. Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby: $23,500,000

2022 salary cap hit: $6,677,566

Free agency: 2026

10. Jaguars WR Christian Kirk: $21,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: $7,500,000

Free agency: 2026

Jalen Ramsey & Darius Slay react to Christian Kirk’s new contract 👀 pic.twitter.com/hQeeTu20Fi — PFF (@PFF) March 14, 2022

11. Panthers WR D.J. Moore: $20,628,000

2022 salary cap hit: $11,116,000

Free agency: 2026

t-12. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin: $20,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: $5,000,00

Free agency: 2025 (potential out after 2023 season)

t-12. Rams EDGE Von Miller: $20,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: $5,150,000

Free agency: 2028

14. Falcons OT Jake Matthews: $18,333,333

2022 salary cap hit: $23,689,200

Free agency: 2027

15. Titans EDGE Harold Landry III: $17,500,000

2022 salary cap hit: $5,050,000

Free agency: 2027

Harold Landry's 2022 cap number will be slightly more than $5 million.



The tag would have been $18.702 million.



So they come out about $13.7 M ahead on the books for this year. Big.#Titans — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) March 9, 2022

16. Raiders EDGE Chandler Jones: $17,0000,000

2022 salary cap hit: $7,400,000

Free agency: 2025

t-17. Chiefs OT Orlando Brown: $16,662,000

2022 salary cap hit: $16,662,000

Free agency: 2023

t-17. Jaguars OT Cam Robinson: $16,662,000

2022 salary cap hit: $16,662,000

Free agency: 2023

t-19. Chargers CB J.C. Jackson: $16,500,000

2022 salary cap hit: Not reported

Free agency: 2027

t-19. Jaguars OG Brandon Scherff: $16,500,000

2022 salary cap hit: $17,764,712

Free agency: 2025 (potential out following 2023 season)