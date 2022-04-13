Biggest NFL Contracts of the 2022 Offseason

From extensions to free agent deals to the franchise tag, tracking the most expensive contracts NFL players are signing ahead of the 2022 season.
The money is officially flowing ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The franchise tag deadline came and went on March 8. Free agency officially begins on March 16, also the official start of the new league year. And there’s a lot of fun to be had.
As pen hits paper and more big-money NFL contracts get locked in, whether via free agency, extensions, or franchise tenders, Boardroom has your running count of the biggest, most expensive deals locked in this offseason, from Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson to Derek Carr and Davante Adams and beyond.
Largest NFL Contracts Signed This Offseason
(Total Value)
All numbers via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.
1. Browns QB Deshaun Watson: $230,000,000
Type: Extension
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: $46,035,000
Guaranteed money: $230,000,000
2. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $160,000,000
Type: Extension
Length: 4 years
2022 salary: $61,500,000
Guaranteed money: $130,000,000
3. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $150,815,000
Type: Extension
Length: 3 years
2022 salary: $42,000,000
Guaranteed money: $150,815,000
- NOTE: The terms of Rodgers’ deal replace his original on-the-books salary for 2022. Effectively, it includes two new years and $123,844,412 of new money.
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Rodgers’ contract extension with the Packers.
4. Raiders WR Davante Adams: $141,250,000
Type: Extension
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: $23,320,576
Guaranteed money: $65,670,000
5. Raiders QB Derek Carr: $121,500,000
Type: Extension
Length: 3 years
2022 salary: $19,877,519
Guaranteed money: Not reported
- NOTE: Carr’s three-year extension begins next season.
t-6. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: $120,000,000
Type: Extension
Length: 4 years
2022 salary: Not reported
Guaranteed money: $72,200,000
- NOTE: Hill’s deal includes three new years and $75 million in new money, adding to his previous on-the-books salary for 2022.
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Hill’s contract extension with the Dolphins.
t-6. Bills EDGE Von Miller: $120,000,000
Type: Free agency (via Rams)
Length: 6 years
2022 salary: $19,970,000
Guaranteed money: $51,435,000
8. Bills WR Stefon Diggs: $104,000,000
Type: Extension
Length: 4 years
2022 salary: Not reported
Guaranteed money: $70,000,000
9. Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby: $94,000,000
Type: Extension
Length: 4 years
2022 salary: $16,882,000
Guaranteed money: $53,000,000
10. Titans EDGE Harold Landry III: $87,500,000
Type: Extension
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: Not reported
Guaranteed money: $52,500,000
11. Jaguars WR Christian Kirk: $84,000,000
Type: Free agency (via Cardinals)
Length: 4 years
2022 salary: $20,250,000
Guaranteed money: $52,500,000
12. Chargers CB J.C. Jackson: $82,500,000
Type: Free agency (via Patriots)
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: $28,000,000
Guaranteed money: $40,000,000
13. Dolphins OT Terron Armstead: $75,000,000
Type: Free agency (via Saints)
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: Not reported
Guaranteed money: $43,370,000
t-14. Broncos EDGE Randy Gregory: $70,000,000
Type: Free agency (via Cowboys)
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: $14,000,000
Guaranteed money: $28,000,000
t-14. Ravens S Marcus Williams: $70,000,000
Type: Free agency (via Saints)
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: Not reported
Guaranteed money: $37,000,000
16. Panthers WR D.J. Moore: $61,884,000
Type: Extension
Length: 3 years
2022 salary: $11,116,000
Guaranteed money: $41,600,000
17. Dolphins EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah: $65,400,000
Type: Extension
Length: 4 years
2022 salary: $17,350,000
Guaranteed money: $32,000,000
18. Cowboys WR Michael Gallup: $62,500,000
Type: Extension
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: $13,000,000
Guaranteed money: $27,000,000
19. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin: $60,000,000
Type: Extension
Length: 3 years
2022 salary: $20,000,000
Guaranteed money: $40,000,000
20. Falcons OT Jake Matthews: $55,000,000
Type: Extension
Length: 3 years
2022 salary: $12,500,000
Guaranteed money: Not reported
(Average Annual Value)
1. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $50,271,667
2022 salary cap hit: $28,533,569
Free agency: 2025
- NOTE: Alternatively, calculating AAV based strictly on the number of new years (two) and the amount of new money ($123,844,412) in Rodgers’ deal produces a figure of $61,922,206.
2. Browns QB Deshaun Watson: $46,000,000
2022 salary cap hit: $10,035,000
Free agency: 2027
3. Raiders QB Derek Carr: $41,500,000
2022 salary cap hit: $19,877,519 (extension begins next year)
Free agency: 2025
4. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $40,000,000
2022 salary cap hit: $13,500,000
Free agency: 2027 (potential out following 2025 season)
5. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: $35,000,000
2022 salary cap hit: $31,416,668
Free agency: 2024
- NOTE: Cousins’ deal reportedly lowers his previous 2022 salary cap number, extends him through 2023, and includes two non-guaranteed years covering 2024 and ’25.
6. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: $30,000,000
2022 salary cap hit: Not reported
Free agency: 2026
7. Raiders WR Davante Adams: $28,250,000
2022 salary cap hit: $8,170,576
Free agency: 2027
8. Bills WR Stefon Diggs: $26,000,000
2022 salary cap hit: Not reported
Free agency: 2028
9. Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby: $23,500,000
2022 salary cap hit: $6,677,566
Free agency: 2026
10. Jaguars WR Christian Kirk: $21,000,000
2022 salary cap hit: $7,500,000
Free agency: 2026
11. Panthers WR D.J. Moore: $20,628,000
2022 salary cap hit: $11,116,000
Free agency: 2026
t-12. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin: $20,000,000
2022 salary cap hit: $5,000,00
Free agency: 2025 (potential out after 2023 season)
t-12. Rams EDGE Von Miller: $20,000,000
2022 salary cap hit: $5,150,000
Free agency: 2028
14. Falcons OT Jake Matthews: $18,333,333
2022 salary cap hit: $23,689,200
Free agency: 2027
15. Titans EDGE Harold Landry III: $17,500,000
2022 salary cap hit: $5,050,000
Free agency: 2027
16. Raiders EDGE Chandler Jones: $17,0000,000
2022 salary cap hit: $7,400,000
Free agency: 2025
t-17. Chiefs OT Orlando Brown: $16,662,000
2022 salary cap hit: $16,662,000
Free agency: 2023
t-17. Jaguars OT Cam Robinson: $16,662,000
2022 salary cap hit: $16,662,000
Free agency: 2023
t-19. Chargers CB J.C. Jackson: $16,500,000
2022 salary cap hit: Not reported
Free agency: 2027
t-19. Jaguars OG Brandon Scherff: $16,500,000
2022 salary cap hit: $17,764,712
Free agency: 2025 (potential out following 2023 season)