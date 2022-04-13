April 13, 2022
Las Vegas Raiders pass-rusher celebrating after recording a sack at Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby secured a major contract extension this offseason. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)
Biggest NFL Contracts of the 2022 Offseason

By Sam Dunn
Apr 13, 2022
From extensions to free agent deals to the franchise tag, tracking the most expensive contracts NFL players are signing ahead of the 2022 season.

The money is officially flowing ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The franchise tag deadline came and went on March 8. Free agency officially begins on March 16, also the official start of the new league year. And there’s a lot of fun to be had.

As pen hits paper and more big-money NFL contracts get locked in, whether via free agency, extensions, or franchise tenders, Boardroom has your running count of the biggest, most expensive deals locked in this offseason, from Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson to Derek Carr and Davante Adams and beyond.

Largest NFL Contracts Signed This Offseason
(Total Value)

All numbers via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

1. Browns QB Deshaun Watson: $230,000,000

Type: Extension
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: $46,035,000
Guaranteed money: $230,000,000

2. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $160,000,000

Type: Extension
Length: 4 years
2022 salary: $61,500,000
Guaranteed money: $130,000,000

3. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $150,815,000

Type: Extension
Length: 3 years
2022 salary: $42,000,000
Guaranteed money: $150,815,000

4. Raiders WR Davante Adams: $141,250,000

Type: Extension
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: $23,320,576
Guaranteed money: $65,670,000

5. Raiders QB Derek Carr: $121,500,000

Type: Extension
Length: 3 years
2022 salary: $19,877,519
Guaranteed money: Not reported

  • NOTE: Carr’s three-year extension begins next season.
t-6. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: $120,000,000

Type: Extension
Length: 4 years
2022 salary: Not reported
Guaranteed money: $72,200,000

t-6. Bills EDGE Von Miller: $120,000,000

Type: Free agency (via Rams)
Length: 6 years
2022 salary: $19,970,000
Guaranteed money: $51,435,000

8. Bills WR Stefon Diggs: $104,000,000

Type: Extension
Length: 4 years
2022 salary: Not reported
Guaranteed money: $70,000,000

9. Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby: $94,000,000

Type: Extension
Length: 4 years
2022 salary: $16,882,000
Guaranteed money: $53,000,000

10. Titans EDGE Harold Landry III: $87,500,000

Type: Extension
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: Not reported
Guaranteed money: $52,500,000

11. Jaguars WR Christian Kirk: $84,000,000

Type: Free agency (via Cardinals)
Length: 4 years
2022 salary: $20,250,000
Guaranteed money: $52,500,000

12. Chargers CB J.C. Jackson: $82,500,000

Type: Free agency (via Patriots)
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: $28,000,000
Guaranteed money: $40,000,000

13. Dolphins OT Terron Armstead: $75,000,000

Type: Free agency (via Saints)
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: Not reported
Guaranteed money: $43,370,000

t-14. Broncos EDGE Randy Gregory: $70,000,000

Type: Free agency (via Cowboys)
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: $14,000,000
Guaranteed money: $28,000,000

t-14. Ravens S Marcus Williams: $70,000,000

Type: Free agency (via Saints)
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: Not reported
Guaranteed money: $37,000,000

16. Panthers WR D.J. Moore: $61,884,000

Type: Extension
Length: 3 years
2022 salary: $11,116,000
Guaranteed money: $41,600,000

17. Dolphins EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah: $65,400,000

Type: Extension
Length: 4 years
2022 salary: $17,350,000
Guaranteed money: $32,000,000

18. Cowboys WR Michael Gallup: $62,500,000

Type: Extension
Length: 5 years
2022 salary: $13,000,000
Guaranteed money: $27,000,000

19. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin: $60,000,000

Type: Extension
Length: 3 years
2022 salary: $20,000,000
Guaranteed money: $40,000,000

20. Falcons OT Jake Matthews: $55,000,000

Type: Extension
Length: 3 years
2022 salary: $12,500,000
Guaranteed money: Not reported

Largest NFL Contracts Signed This Offseason
(Average Annual Value)

1. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $50,271,667

2022 salary cap hit: $28,533,569
Free agency: 2025

  • NOTE: Alternatively, calculating AAV based strictly on the number of new years (two) and the amount of new money ($123,844,412) in Rodgers’ deal produces a figure of $61,922,206.
2. Browns QB Deshaun Watson: $46,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: $10,035,000
Free agency: 2027

3. Raiders QB Derek Carr: $41,500,000

2022 salary cap hit: $19,877,519 (extension begins next year)
Free agency: 2025

4. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $40,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: $13,500,000
Free agency: 2027 (potential out following 2025 season)

5. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: $35,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: $31,416,668
Free agency: 2024

  • NOTE: Cousins’ deal reportedly lowers his previous 2022 salary cap number, extends him through 2023, and includes two non-guaranteed years covering 2024 and ’25.
6. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: $30,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: Not reported
Free agency: 2026

7. Raiders WR Davante Adams: $28,250,000

2022 salary cap hit: $8,170,576
Free agency: 2027

8. Bills WR Stefon Diggs: $26,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: Not reported
Free agency: 2028

9. Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby: $23,500,000

2022 salary cap hit: $6,677,566
Free agency: 2026

10. Jaguars WR Christian Kirk: $21,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: $7,500,000
Free agency: 2026

11. Panthers WR D.J. Moore: $20,628,000

2022 salary cap hit: $11,116,000
Free agency: 2026

t-12. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin: $20,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: $5,000,00
Free agency: 2025 (potential out after 2023 season)

t-12. Rams EDGE Von Miller: $20,000,000

2022 salary cap hit: $5,150,000
Free agency: 2028

14. Falcons OT Jake Matthews: $18,333,333

2022 salary cap hit: $23,689,200
Free agency: 2027

15. Titans EDGE Harold Landry III: $17,500,000

2022 salary cap hit: $5,050,000
Free agency: 2027

16. Raiders EDGE Chandler Jones: $17,0000,000

2022 salary cap hit: $7,400,000
Free agency: 2025

t-17. Chiefs OT Orlando Brown: $16,662,000

2022 salary cap hit: $16,662,000
Free agency: 2023

t-17. Jaguars OT Cam Robinson: $16,662,000

2022 salary cap hit: $16,662,000
Free agency: 2023

t-19. Chargers CB J.C. Jackson: $16,500,000

2022 salary cap hit: Not reported
Free agency: 2027

t-19. Jaguars OG Brandon Scherff: $16,500,000

2022 salary cap hit: $17,764,712
Free agency: 2025 (potential out following 2023 season)

