OBJ is back! As the Super Bowl champ returns to action following a missed season due to injury, check out the Baltimore Ravens’ Odell Beckham contract details.

The Baltimore Ravens’ 2023 NFL offseason has had an MVP-tier elephant in the room, but as the team struggled to come to agreeable terms with superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, general manager Eric DeCosta hasn’t had the luxury of wearing a pair of blinders and focusing squarely on his franchise-tagged QB — there’s too much to do in a generally relentless AFC North division.

Fortunately, on April 9, he and the Baltimore front office scored an intriguing coup, inking free agent wide receiver and Super Bowl LVI champion Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal worth $15 million.

It’s hard to imagine Jackson hating this move given the status OBJ continues to enjoy around the league.

As the player himself put it:

Beckham was an intriguing target for several teams around the 2022 NFL trade deadline, but ultimately chose to remain unsigned as he continued to get himself right from an ACL injury he suffered during Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Now, with a championship ring forever around his finger, he’s returning to the AFC with a chance to return to game-breaking form in his age-31 season.

But of course, if Jackson is convinced that his relationship with the Ravens is irreparably kaput, Beckham will surely feel that he’s right back at a career crossroads.

With no shortage of make-or-break narratives swirling around Charm City, let’s take a look at the Ravens’ OBJ contract particulars.

Odell Beckham Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 1

Total value: $15,000,000

Guaranteed money at signing: $13,835,000

Free agency: 2024

Beckham’s single-season earnings peaked in 2018 — his final year with the team that drafted him No. 12 overall in 2014, the New York Giants — when he earned just under $21.5 million. He hasn’t made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team since securing both honors for the second straight season in 2016, but he’s also never played with an MVP-winning quarterback before.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY: $51,924,524

CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $26,388,144

OTHER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $25,536,380

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $82,896,476

ESTIMATED NFL EARNINGS THRU 2023 SEASON: $97,896,476