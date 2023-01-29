About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries January 29, 2023
Isiah Pacheco Contract & Salary Breakdown

David Eulitt/Getty Images
He’s a seventh-round pick who suddenly found himself leading the backfield behind Patrick Mahomes — check out the Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco salary particulars for his rookie deal.

If any team learned to embody the next-man-up mentality in the backfield over the course of the 2022 NFL season, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs. Ascending virtually out of nowhere, rookie running back Isiah Pacheco went from Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s understudy to lead back for a Super Bowl favorite.

Pacheco, drafted 251st overall out of Rutgers, carried the ball only 44 times through the first eight weeks of the season. Edwards-Helaire was placed on the IR for a high ankle sprain one week after losing the starter’s role, solidifying a prominent role for the 23-year-old — in Patrick Mahomes’ lethal offense, nonetheless.

Talk about opportunity.

In 11 games as a starter, Pacheco had 139 carries for 681 yards and scored four touchdowns; not bad for a seventh-round pick who’s owed less than $3 million over the next three campaigns. And with Edwards-Helaire becoming an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season, Pacheco has a chance to cement himself as the future of KC’s run game in time.

All things considered, the Chiefs found a diamond in the seventh-round rough in the 2022 NFL Draft — and naturally, have him at quite the bargain.

With that in mind, let’s explore the details of Kansas City’s Isiah Pacheco contract.

Isiah Pacheco Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4
Total value: $3,739,108
Average annual value: $934,777
Total guaranteed money: $79,108
Free agency: 2026

2022 salary: $784,108
2023: $870,000
2024: $985,000
2025: $1,100,000

Isiah Pacheco’s Career Earnings

All dollar figures via Spotrac

CAREER BASE SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $705,000
BONUS & INCENTIVE EARNINGS THRU 2022: $79,108

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $784,108

ESTIMATED NFL EARNINGS THRU 2025: $3,739,108

Read More:

