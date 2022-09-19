AJ Brown Contract & Salary Breakdown

The wide receiver wanted a new team and a new deal — and he got both. Boardroom dives into the details of the Eagles’ impressive AJ Brown contract.

This past offseason saw a few wide receivers request new contracts from their previous teams, only to be met with being traded to a new team. This is true for AJ Brown, who spent the first three years of his career with the Tennessee Titans. Brown had two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons before a less-dominant 2021 campaign by comparison, but was nevertheless insistent on a new contract, as he had clearly emerged as Tennessee’s No. 1 pass-catching option.

Instead of extending him, however, the Titans traded Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles over the summer. Philadelphia wasted no time; they turned right around and granted the wideout’s request by signing him to a four-year, $100 million extension that keeps him at Lincoln Financial Field through the 2026 season.

On the heels of an offseason that additionally saw receivers like Las Vegas’ Davante Adams, Miami’s Tyreek Hill, Seattle’s DK Metcalf, Washington’s Terry McLaurin, and San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel all get paid handsomely, let’s take a deeper look at the details of the Eagles’ robust AJ Brown contract.

AJ Brown Contract Details & Salary

Years: 4 (potential out before 2025 season)

Total value: $100,000,000

Average annual value: $25,000,000

Guaranteed at signing: $39,999,000

Total guaranteed money: $57,222,000

Free agency: 2027

Remaining salary on current deal

2022: $24,220,000

Annual contract extension earnings

2023: $12,000,000

2024: $21,000,000

2025: $16,000,000

2026: $31,000,000

A.J. Brown’s #Eagles Contract

– 5 years, $104M

– $39.9M guaranteed at sign

– Another $17.2M next March

– 3 yrs, $57.2M practical



Cap Hits

22: $5.6M

23: $8.5M

24: $27.6M

25: $22.6M

26: $37.6M

27: $2M (void)



As far as nine-figure contracts go, Brown’s $100 million deal might actually look team-friendly in short order due to the exploding wide receiver salary market league-wide. His cap number doesn’t exceed $35 million until the final year of the contract, and his dead cap number decreases from nearly $40 million this year to just under $9 million in 2026 — that means the Eagles could save $22 million against the cap that season if they were no longer keen to pay Brown’s $31 million salary.

Keeping in mind that the Eagles will owe young players like quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver Devonta Smith significant pay raises in the next couple of years, this provides some helpful flexibility.

AJ Brown’s Career Earnings

CAREER BASE SALARY: $3,241,778

CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $25,364,812

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $28,606,590

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2026 SEASON: $108,606,590