Jalen Hurts Madden 23 Rating Overview

With one starting season under his belt, is this Eagle ready to fly? Check out how Jalen Hurts stacks up to his fellow NFL QBs in Madden 23.

EA Sports’ Madden 23 is finally here. But even before the week one kickoff of the NFL season, players’ Madden ratings have gotten their big reveals, including this year’s members of the super-exclusive “99 Club.”

Jalen Hurts is one of the more divisive quarterbacks in the NFL. The rising third-year player enjoyed last season as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ official starting quarterback for the first time, but a lack of experience and high-leverage reps compared to some of his star-level peers aren’t enough to give Hurts the benefit of the doubt regarding his Madden rating. He begins this year’s edition of the game with a 74.

Last year’s NFL.com rankings pegged Hurts as the 17th-best QB in the league (former NFL quarterback and current broadcaster Chris Simms controversially had him 25th). Madden 23’s rating team tends to be closer to Simms’ end of the spectrum, as he’s the 24th-best quarterback in the game at launch.

Perhaps no other quarterback in the league evokes a more scattershot range of evaluations.

Despite a low rating, however, Hurts has bright spots in his virtual game that will permit pro-Eagles gamers to flourish as they embark on a quest to secure online victories. He’s fast, tough, and possesses elite ball-carrying ability built for juking defenders out of their cleats, with high-octane agility and change of direction to match.

Jalen Hurts in Year 3 🚀 pic.twitter.com/u7WGSaIr62 — PFF (@PFF) August 18, 2022

Madden players should think twice before overlooking Hurts as a passer in this year’s game. While there will be issues delivering the ball accurately, say, 40+ yards down the field, Hurts shines zipping the ball around within about 20 yards. Combined with his speed and awareness, and there’s potential to execute a dangerous RPO-heavy attack liable to confuse defenders for four quarters.

While there are glaring flaws for Hurts in Madden 23 — he’s not likely to succeed throwing the ball facing consistent pressure in the backfield — a zoned-in offensive approach could see Eagles gamers succeed. So, what’s his in-game profile look like in the big picture? Check out Boardroom’s Jalen Hurts Madden 23 rating breakdown below.

Jalen Hurts Madden 23 Rating Breakdown

Overall: 74

GENERAL: 85 Speed : 87

: 87 Acceleration : 90

: 90 Strength : 73

: 73 Agility : 90

: 90 Awareness : 90

: 90 Jumping : 86

: 86 Injury : 91

: 91 Stamina : 87

: 87 Toughness: 92 PASSING: 83 Throw Power : 86

: 86 Throw Accuracy Short : 87

: 87 Throw Accuracy Medium : 82

: 82 Throw Accuracy Deep : 80

: 80 Throw on the Run : 83

: 83 Play Action : 82

: 82 Throw Under Pressure: 81

Jalen Hurts Madden Ratings History

Past rating data via maddenratings.weebly.com.

Madden 22: 71

71 Madden 21: 68

Madden 23 QB Ratings