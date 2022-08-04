Deebo Samuel Contract & Salary Breakdown

Following offseason uncertainty, San Francisco’s versatile playmaker got himself paid Boardroom takes a look at the details of the Niners’ new Deebo Samuel contract.

Value is subjective. But after a rip-roaring 2021 season, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel decided that the unique way he was used on the field — as both wide receiver and out of the backfield as a running back, and to no small amount of success — created value far beyond the size of his rookie contract. As a result, he asked to be traded and did not participate in training camp. All the way through, the Niners were adamant they would not trade him.

A resolution came in the form of a July payday: a four-year, $72 million contract with over $58 million guaranteed, the latter figure being a record for a wide receiver.

At 27, Samuel is nearing the prime of his NFL career, and he now gets to hit the field in 2022 with a much-enhanced bottom line. With that in mind, Boardroom takes a look at the numbers behind the 49ers’ new Deebo Samuel contract.

Deebo Samuel Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 3

Total value: $71,550,000

Average annual value: $23,850,000

Guaranteed at signing: $41,000,000

Total guaranteed money: $58,100,000

Free agency: 2026 (potential out in 2025)

Annual contract extension earnings:

2022: $25,000,000

2023: $11,245,000

2024: $21,922,000

2025: $17,551,000

Notably, Samuel’s contract is loaded with bonuses and incentives he’ll have to satisfy to earn the full $71.55 million between now and the end of the 2025 season. For example:

$650,000 for every season in which he rushes for more than 380 yards

for every season in which he rushes for more than 380 yards $150,000 for each season scoring at least three rushing touchdowns

for each season scoring at least three rushing touchdowns $44,117 per game as an active player

All told, his $9.215 million option bonus for 2023 is already fully guaranteed, while the remaining $16 million of his 2024 salary becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2023.

It remains to be seen just how 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will adjust Samuel’s role in the offense in an effort to preserve the wear and tear on his receiver’s body. Samuel is coming off an All-Pro season in which he had 77 receptions for over 1,400 yards, but scored five of his eight total touchdowns on the ground.

Deebo Samuel’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY: $2,484,640

CAREER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $3,668,076

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2021: $6,152,716

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025: $81,870,716