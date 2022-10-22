DeVonta Smith Contract & Salary Breakdown

DeVonta Smith has been one of the leaders in the Eagles' renaissance. Boardroom examines his contract. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Eagles wide receiver continues to improve as Philadelphia starts to look like the best team in the NFC. Boardroom examines DeVonta Smith’s contract.

The Philadelphia Eagles have turned up the volume and amplified the excitement in the City of Brotherly Love. In fact, the entire city is buzzing as contending teams abound.

As the Phillies continue through their surprising postseason run and the Sixers start their season with promise, a youthful QB-to-WR duo in Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith has injected more life into Philadelphia. While Hurts and his MVP potential may be receiving most of the attention, the skills of Smith and AJ Brown are making his MVP campaign sustainable.

Smith is only two years into his NFL career, but his hands have already become dependable in the Eagles’ offense. With Hurts’ leadership on display, the Eagles have a collection of explosive talents like Smith that believe in him, a creative coaching staff, and a front office that knows how to win.

Right now, the Eagles look like the best team in the NFC. The team accentuates a well-disciplined defense, formed due to the team-friendly nature of their superstars on rookie deals. Smith is one of those superstars.

Let’s dig into the details of DeVonta Smith’s rookie scale contract.

DeVonta Smith Contract Details & Salary

Years : 4

: 4 Total value : $20,141,390

: $20,141,390 Total guaranteed : $20,141,390

: $20,141,390 Free Agency: 2026

Yes, Smith’s base salary is all guaranteed, but it’s only $825,000. It’ll still be under a million next year as well ($940,000), though signing and roster bonuses more than double that. In total, he’s due to make $1,575,518 this year and $2,491,036 in 2023.

This is all while he’s competing with the top 15 WRs in the league in receiving yards and has established himself as one of the best deep-ball threats in the game. That’s great value for someone who is currently the 315th-highest paid player in football.

In the four weeks since DeVonta Smith's reception-less season opener, he ranks No. 7 in the NFL in receptions (28) and No. 8 in receiving yards (353).



His reception rate (catches/target) during that span is 82.4%, which is the best of any wide receiver in the top 10. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 13, 2022

As Brown and Hurts continue to develop a relationship on the field, their current deals give the team time to collect more veterans and supporting talent. Currently, the Eagles have the bulk of their funds tied to complementary pieces in the offensive line, defense, and passing targets.

If the Eagles can manage their rapid pace of growing young talent, it’ll always be sunny in Philadelphia.

DeVonta Smith’s Career Earnings

CAREER BASE SALARY EARNINGS: $1,485,000

TOTAL SIGNING BONUSES: $12,008,284

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON:

ESTIMATED NFL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2024 SEASON: $20,141,392

