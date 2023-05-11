Who’s the highest-paid player in Phoenix, and how big is their payroll? Take a look at the Suns contracts on the books this season.

The Phoenix Suns have been balling hard in the Western Conference this NBA season, despite facing financial constraints that limit dishing out contracts in free agency. Following an impressive NBA Finals run last season, Suns ownership and fans are excited about what the team can achieve with superstars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton all locked in for multiple years.

Like the Los Angeles Lakers, the Suns have a top-heavy roster with highly-paid veteran players essential to the team’s success. However, the addition of Durant leaves the Suns with limited cap space to add fresh talent through venues like free agency. Furthermore, the lack of youth on the roster is a cause for concern, but as long as their core stays healthy, the Suns’ star power is enough to keep them in the hunt for NBA championships.

A couple of possible solutions? Planning for calling it a day with future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, who just turned 38, or betting on the rapid development of young, versatile players like Josh Okogie (currently on a league-minimum deal) and Darius Bazley.

As things currently stand, however, the Suns’ finances are primarily tied up in four players — with that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the salary particulars behind all the Suns contracts currently on the books for 2022-23.

.

Suns Contracts & Salaries 2022-23

All Lakers’ salary figures are via Spotrac and do not include players on two-way or 10-day contracts.

2. SG Devin Booker: $33,833,400

3. C Deandre Ayton: $31,377,750

4. PG Chris Paul: $28,400,000

5. SG Landry Shamet: $9,500,000

Contract: 4 years, $42,500,000

6. Cameron Payne: $6,000,000

Contract: 3 years, $19,000,000

7. SF Torrey Craig: $5,121,951

Contract: 2 years, $10,000,000

8. PF Darius Bazley: $4,264,629

Contract: 4 years, $11,461,629

9. C Bismack Biyombo: $2,905,851

Contract: 1 year, $2,905,851

10. SF T.J. Warren: $2,641,682

Contract: 1 year, $2,641,682

11. SG Damion Lee: $2,133,278

Contract: 1 year, $2,133,278

12. SG Josh Okogie: $1,968,175

Contract: 1 year, $1,968,175

13. C Jock Landale: $1,563,518

Contract: 2 years, $2,488,776

14. SF Terrance Ross: $918,516

Contract: 1 year, $918,516

15. SF Ishmail Wainright: $474,851

Contract: 2 years, $2,402,747

Suns Salary Cap 2022-23: Inside the Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of May 8.

Active contracts : $172,121,677

: $172,121,677 Dead money: $211,044

$211,044 Total salary cap usage : $175,806,777

: $175,806,777 Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax bill : $52,746,458

: $52,746,458 Salary on the books for 2023-24: $207,861,403

Click here for Boardroom’s full overview of the NBA’s salary cap rules for the 2022-23 season.