About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Contracts & Salaries May 7, 2023
Rory Robinson

2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Contracts & Salary Cap Overview

LeBron James stands alongside Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers during the national anthem prior to facing the Golden State Warriors in game two of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 04, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Last Updated: May 8, 2023
Who’s the highest-paid player in Los Angeles, and how big is their payroll? Take a look at the Lakers contracts on the books this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are once again a force in the West, despite top-heavy contracts that make the club depend heavily on LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As the 2022-23 regular season progressed, their passionate fanbase grew hopeful for a successful postseason run, and so far, they’ve got it.

Even though the Lakers have performed well, they face a significant challenge in strengthening their roster for next season because of the limited cap space. James’ and Davis’s hefty contracts have left LA with minimal options for free-agent signings or key trades to grow even stronger.

The Lakers are already contenders with James and Davis, plus critical supporting players. Austin Reaves has shown promise, but keeping him may be costly. The team needs to sign young, versatile players who can shoot, defend, and play off the ball while LeBron wills the team to succeed.

Fortunately, the Lakers can match any incoming offers for Reaves as a restricted free agent, so if they believe he is too valuable to let go, they can potentially keep him around. Contrast that with 2021 when they had to let a critical rotational piece in Alex Caruso go to the Chicago Bulls. The team felt his departure immediately.

While the Lakers’ lack of cap space is a concern, it is clear that the team is building something special. James and Davis have proven their abilities to make deep playoff runs, and their leadership will be critical in guiding the Lakers through the postseason. If the team can retain key rotational pieces like Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and D’Angelo Russell, they will have a solid foundation to build upon.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Lakers Contracts & Salaries 2022-23

All Lakers’ salary figures are via Spotrac and do not include players on two-way or 10-day contracts.

1. PF LeBron James: $44,474,988

2. C Anthony Davis: $37,980,720

  • Contract: 5 years, $189,903,600

3. PG D’Angelo Russell: $31,377,750

4. SG Malik Beasley: $10,490,000

  • Contract: 4 years, $60,000,000

5. C Mohamed Bamba: $10,300,000

  • Contract: 2 years, $20,600,000

6. SG Lonnie Walker IV: $6,479,000

  • Contract: 1 year, $6,479,000

7. PF Rui Hachimura: $6,263,188

  • Contract: 4 years, $20,341,348

8. PF Jarred Vanderbilt: $4,320,000

  • Contract: 3 years, $13,122,000

9. PF Wenyen Gabriel: $1,878,720

  • Contract: 2 years, $1,908,534

10. PG Dennis Schröder: $2,641,682

  • Contract: 1 year, $2,641,682

11. SG Troy Brown Jr: $1,968,175

  • Contract: 1 year, $1,968,175

12. SG Austin Reaves: $1,563,518

13. SG Max Christie: $1,017,781

  • Contract: 2 years, $2,737,645

14. PG Shaquille Harrison: $12,260

  • Contract: 2 years, $2,425,564

15. C Tristan Thompson: $16,700

  • Contract: 1 year, $16,700

Lakers Salary Cap 2022-23: Inside the Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of May 1.

  • Active contracts: $164,962,692
  • Dead money: $2,450,094
  • Total salary cap usage: $180,067,292
  • Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax bill: $35,935,220
  • Salary on the books for 2023-24: $222,098,953

Click here for Boardroom’s full overview of the NBA’s salary cap rules for the 2022-23 season.

Read More:

Interview
Sports May 8, 2023

Meet Ray Allen, the College Graduate

Ray Allen is a lot of things: A Hall of Famer. An Olympian. An NBA champion. Now, you can University of Connecticut graduate to that list. Ray Allen is royalty in Storrs, Connecticut. His…