2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Contracts & Salary Cap Overview

LeBron James stands alongside Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers during the national anthem prior to facing the Golden State Warriors in game two of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 04, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Who’s the highest-paid player in Los Angeles, and how big is their payroll? Take a look at the Lakers contracts on the books this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are once again a force in the West, despite top-heavy contracts that make the club depend heavily on LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As the 2022-23 regular season progressed, their passionate fanbase grew hopeful for a successful postseason run, and so far, they’ve got it.

Even though the Lakers have performed well, they face a significant challenge in strengthening their roster for next season because of the limited cap space. James’ and Davis’s hefty contracts have left LA with minimal options for free-agent signings or key trades to grow even stronger.

The Lakers are already contenders with James and Davis, plus critical supporting players. Austin Reaves has shown promise, but keeping him may be costly. The team needs to sign young, versatile players who can shoot, defend, and play off the ball while LeBron wills the team to succeed.

Fortunately, the Lakers can match any incoming offers for Reaves as a restricted free agent, so if they believe he is too valuable to let go, they can potentially keep him around. Contrast that with 2021 when they had to let a critical rotational piece in Alex Caruso go to the Chicago Bulls. The team felt his departure immediately.

While the Lakers’ lack of cap space is a concern, it is clear that the team is building something special. James and Davis have proven their abilities to make deep playoff runs, and their leadership will be critical in guiding the Lakers through the postseason. If the team can retain key rotational pieces like Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and D’Angelo Russell, they will have a solid foundation to build upon.

Lakers Contracts & Salaries 2022-23

All Lakers’ salary figures are via Spotrac and do not include players on two-way or 10-day contracts.

1. PF LeBron James: $44,474,988

2. C Anthony Davis: $37,980,720

Contract: 5 years, $189,903,600

3. PG D’Angelo Russell: $31,377,750

4. SG Malik Beasley: $10,490,000

Contract: 4 years, $60,000,000

5. C Mohamed Bamba: $10,300,000

Contract: 2 years, $20,600,000

6. SG Lonnie Walker IV: $6,479,000

Contract: 1 year, $6,479,000

7. PF Rui Hachimura: $6,263,188

Contract: 4 years, $20,341,348

8. PF Jarred Vanderbilt: $4,320,000

Contract: 3 years, $13,122,000

9. PF Wenyen Gabriel: $1,878,720

Contract: 2 years, $1,908,534

10. PG Dennis Schröder: $2,641,682

Contract: 1 year, $2,641,682

11. SG Troy Brown Jr: $1,968,175

Contract: 1 year, $1,968,175

12. SG Austin Reaves: $1,563,518

13. SG Max Christie: $1,017,781

Contract: 2 years, $2,737,645

14. PG Shaquille Harrison: $12,260

Contract: 2 years, $2,425,564

15. C Tristan Thompson: $16,700

Contract: 1 year, $16,700

Lakers Salary Cap 2022-23: Inside the Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of May 1.

Active contracts : $164,962,692

: $164,962,692 Dead money: $2,450,094

$2,450,094 Total salary cap usage : $180,067,292

: $180,067,292 Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax bill : $35,935,220

: $35,935,220 Salary on the books for 2023-24: $222,098,953

Click here for Boardroom’s full overview of the NBA’s salary cap rules for the 2022-23 season.