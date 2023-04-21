From sneaker stakeholders to VC execs to Hollywood moguls and beyond, check out the honor roll of the biggest NBA earners away from the hardwood.

While LeBron James may no longer be the NBA‘s biggest earner on the court with the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s far and away the league’s top earner off of it. Research from Online Betting Guide (OLBG) estimates LeBron’s 2022 off-court earnings at $80 million thanks to various endorsements and investments with partners like Nike, SpringHill Company, Tonal, Blaze Pizza, and Fenway Sports Group.

35V and Boardroom‘s Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns ranks No. 2 at $50 million, while the Golden State Warriors‘ Stephen Curry finished a close third at $47 million.

Here’s a look at the full top 10.

Who’s the Highest-earning NBA Player Off the Court?

LeBron’s total 2022 earnings according to OLBG’s research came in at $121.2 million when taking into account the $41.2 million in salary he cashed from the Lakers, making him the highest-earning NBA player overall. Curry follows at $92.8 million, with Durant just behind at No. 3 with $92.1 million.

Looking beyond simply hoops — and despite retiring in September — tennis legend Roger Federer actually bested King James off the court, leading all athletes with $90 million in off-the-court earnings alone. Tiger Woods came in 3rd at $68 million followed by Naomi Osaka at $58 million, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at $55 million, and Tom Brady at $52 million.

Brady smoked the NFL competition in 2022, with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes coming in at No. 2 with $20 million in earnings beyond the painted lines of the gridiron. Fellow quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, and Aaron Rodgers rounded out football’s top five.