Breaking down the members of the LA Lakers players headed for free agency this summer, as well as those with player and team options for the 2022-23 season.
This season did not go the way the Los Angeles Lakers had hoped. Running it back with LeBron James and Anthony Davis is nice work if you can get it, while Russell Westbrook’s LA homecoming was the biggest news development of the 2021 offseason at Crypto.com Arena. Right on cue, King James went on to produce the best Year 19 statistical production in NBA history.
Unfortunately, things just didn’t click for the Lake Show. At the end of the regular season, they found themselves on the outside of the playoffs looking in, and coach Frank Vogel is out of a job despite a 2019 championship ring on his finger.
What will follow this summer is a series of critical roster decisions that will shape not just the tail end of LeBron’s career, but the future of the game’s most successful franchise. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the impending Lakers free agents on their active roster (in fact, it’s nearly the entire roster).
2022 LA Lakers Free Agents
1. SF Carmelo Anthony (unrestricted)
- Age: 37
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,641,691
- 2021-22 salary: $2,641,691
2. PG D.J. Augustin (unrestricted)
- Age: 32
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $622,467
- 2021-22 salary: $622,467
3. SG Kent Bazemore (unrestricted)
- Age: 32
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,401,537
- 2021-22 salary: $2,401,537
4. PG/SG Avery Bradley (unrestricted)
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,641,691
- 2021-22 salary: $2,641,691
5. SG Wayne Ellington (unrestricted)
- Age: 34
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,641,691
- 2021-22 salary: $2,641,691
6. PF Wenyen Gabriel (unrestricted)
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $427,334
- 2021-22 salary: $427,334
- NOTE: Gabriel was previously on a two-way deal which was converted to a full-time NBA contract on April 8.
7. C Dwight Howard (unrestricted)
- Age: 36
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,641,691
- 2021-22 salary: $2,641,691
8. SG Mason Jones (restricted — two-way contract)
- Age: 23
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $295,125 (via HoopsHype)
- 2021-22 salary: $295,125
9. PG Mac McClung (restricted — two-way contract)
- Age: 23
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $106,352
- 2021-22 salary: $106,352
10. SG Malik Monk (unrestricted)
- Age: 24
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,789,256
- 2021-22 salary: $1,789,256
Lakers Contract Options for 2022-23
1. SF Stanley Johnson (team option)
- Current contract: 2 years, $3,240,137
- 2021-22 salary: $888,616
- 2022-23 option: $2,351,521
PG Austin Reaves (team option)
- Current contract: 2 years, $2,488,776
- 2021-22 salary: $925,258
- 2022-23 option: $1,563,518
SG Kendrick Nunn (player option)
- Current contract: 2 years, $10,250,000
- 2021-22 salary: $5,000,000
- 2022-23 option: $5,250,000
PG Russell Westbrook (player option)
- Current contract: 5 years, $206,794,070
- 2021-22 salary: $44,211,146
- 2022-23 option: $47,063,478
Lakers 2022 Salary Cap Numbers
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 12 following end of 2021-22 regular season. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.
- Active contracts: $147,504,083
- Dead cap money: $8,338,356
- Total salary cap usage: $156,034,299
- Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill: $45,113,318
- Salary on the books for 2022-23: $176,124,090