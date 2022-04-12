Breaking down the members of the LA Lakers players headed for free agency this summer, as well as those with player and team options for the 2022-23 season.

This season did not go the way the Los Angeles Lakers had hoped. Running it back with LeBron James and Anthony Davis is nice work if you can get it, while Russell Westbrook’s LA homecoming was the biggest news development of the 2021 offseason at Crypto.com Arena. Right on cue, King James went on to produce the best Year 19 statistical production in NBA history.

Unfortunately, things just didn’t click for the Lake Show. At the end of the regular season, they found themselves on the outside of the playoffs looking in, and coach Frank Vogel is out of a job despite a 2019 championship ring on his finger.

What will follow this summer is a series of critical roster decisions that will shape not just the tail end of LeBron’s career, but the future of the game’s most successful franchise. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the impending Lakers free agents on their active roster (in fact, it’s nearly the entire roster).

2022 LA Lakers Free Agents

1. SF Carmelo Anthony (unrestricted)

Age : 37

: 37 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,641,691

: 1 year, $2,641,691 2021-22 salary: $2,641,691

2. PG D.J. Augustin (unrestricted)

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 1 year, $622,467

: 1 year, $622,467 2021-22 salary: $622,467

3. SG Kent Bazemore (unrestricted)

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,401,537

: 1 year, $2,401,537 2021-22 salary: $2,401,537

4. PG/SG Avery Bradley (unrestricted)

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,641,691

: 1 year, $2,641,691 2021-22 salary: $2,641,691

5. SG Wayne Ellington (unrestricted)

Age : 34

: 34 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,641,691

: 1 year, $2,641,691 2021-22 salary: $2,641,691

Remaining #Lakers Contracts



Anthony Davis:

2 yrs, $78.5M + $43M player option



Russell Westbrook

1 yr, $47M player option



LeBron James

1 yr, $44.4M



Talen Horton-Tucker

1 yr, $10.2M + $11M player option



Kendrick Nunn

1 yr, $5.25M player option — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 6, 2022

6. PF Wenyen Gabriel (unrestricted)

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 1 year, $427,334

: 1 year, $427,334 2021-22 salary : $427,334

: $427,334 NOTE: Gabriel was previously on a two-way deal which was converted to a full-time NBA contract on April 8.

7. C Dwight Howard (unrestricted)

Age : 36

: 36 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,641,691

: 1 year, $2,641,691 2021-22 salary: $2,641,691

8. SG Mason Jones (restricted — two-way contract)

Age : 23

: 23 Expiring contract : 1 year, $295,125 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $295,125 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 salary: $295,125

9. PG Mac McClung (restricted — two-way contract)

Age : 23

: 23 Expiring contract : 1 year, $106,352

: 1 year, $106,352 2021-22 salary: $106,352

10. SG Malik Monk (unrestricted)

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,789,256

: 1 year, $1,789,256 2021-22 salary: $1,789,256

Lakers Contract Options for 2022-23

1. SF Stanley Johnson (team option)

Current contract : 2 years, $3,240,137

: 2 years, $3,240,137 2021-22 salary : $888,616

: $888,616 2022-23 option: $2,351,521

PG Austin Reaves (team option)

Current contract : 2 years, $2,488,776

: 2 years, $2,488,776 2021-22 salary : $925,258

: $925,258 2022-23 option: $1,563,518

SG Kendrick Nunn (player option)

Current contract : 2 years, $10,250,000

: 2 years, $10,250,000 2021-22 salary : $5,000,000

: $5,000,000 2022-23 option: $5,250,000

PG Russell Westbrook (player option)

Current contract : 5 years, $206,794,070

: 5 years, $206,794,070 2021-22 salary : $44,211,146

: $44,211,146 2022-23 option : $47,063,478

Russell Westbrook won't reveal his decision or if he's made one on whether he'll exercise his $47M player option with the Lakers. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 11, 2022

Lakers 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 12 following end of 2021-22 regular season. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.